In Davos, Zelensky Accuses Europe of Weak Defense and Calls for Its Own Army

Zelensky Slams Europe in Davos: 'You Sent 40 Soldiers to Greenland. Why?'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at a press conference in Davos on Thursday, January 22, where he accused European allies of failing to defend themselves. He said he had warned about this problem a year earlier, yet nothing has changed.

Zelensky argued that Europeans need to create their own army, but without Ukraine they will not succeed, Strana reported.

"Russian ships operate around Greenland. Europeans will not be able to do anything about them. We can,” the outlet quoted Zelensky as saying. He added that no one would "wipe their feet on Europe” if it stands together with Ukraine.

Criticism Over Greenland and Europe's Military Weakness

Zelensky also commented on Europe's strategy regarding the Greenland situation. He called it ineffective and said it relies on the assumption that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, will simply forget about the issue.

The Ukrainian leader delivered a broader critique of Europe's military capabilities.

"Instead of becoming a truly global power, Europe remains beautiful but fragmented into many small and medium-sized states. Instead of taking decisive responsibility for defending freedom around the world-especially as America's attention shifts elsewhere – Europe appears to have lost its way.”

"Today Europe largely relies on faith that if danger arises, NATO will act. But no one has ever seen the alliance face a full-scale test. If Vladimir Putin decides to seize Lithuania or strike Poland, who will respond? NATO exists today because of the belief that the United States will step in and will not stay on the sidelines. But what if it does not?”

"Europe must know how to defend itself. If you send 14 or 40 soldiers to Greenland-what is that for? What signal does that send to Putin? To China? And perhaps most importantly, what signal does it send to Denmark?”

"On Iran, everyone waits to see what America will do. The world offers nothing, Europe offers nothing and does not want to engage with the issue. But when you refuse to help a people fighting for freedom, the consequences return, and they are always negative.”

"In 2020 no one helped the people of Belarus, and now Russian Oreshnik missiles stand on Belarusian territory, with a range that covers most European capitals. This would not have happened if the Belarusian people had prevailed in 2020.”

At the same time, Zelensky previously noted that Ukraine will not send troops to Greenland even if Denmark requests assistance. He said Ukraine needs its soldiers at the front, where it faces a shortage of manpower.

Talks With Trump and Diplomatic Signals

On January 22, Zelensky met with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The meeting lasted one hour and, according to the Ukrainian leader, proved productive and substantive.

The head of the White House also described the talks as successful and said he had sent a message to President of Russia Vladimir Putin calling for a swift end to the conflict.

During the same press conference, Zelensky said that diplomatic documents outlining the framework for ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are almost ready. "And Russia must be ready as well,” he added.

Upcoming Trilateral Meeting in the UAE

Zelensky also announced a meeting in the United Arab Emirates set to begin on Friday, January 23, and last two days. Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take part.

Later, Strana reported that Ukraine will be represented by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Zelensky's office, Serhiy Kyslytsia, deputy head of the presidential office, and Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commenting on the possible meeting, US Vice President J. D. Vance assessed Washington's role positively. He said the United States has made significant progress in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that settling the Ukrainian crisis has proven "the most difficult” of all the wars the American leader has managed to bring to an end.