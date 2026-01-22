Zelensky Details Peace Documents and Strategic Plans at Davos Press Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that a trilateral meeting with Russia and the United States is planned in the United Arab Emirates.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Darthjipsu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Abu Dhabi

The two-day meeting is scheduled for January 23. Zelensky did not provide further details.

Davos Discussions with Trump

On January 22, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Zelensky held a one-hour meeting with US President Donald Trump. According to Strana.ua, the discussion focused on a single key topic, likely the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas.

"If Ukraine stands with Europe, no one will trample over Europe,”

Zelensky stated during his press conference in Davos, emphasizing unity with the continent.

He also addressed the European oil market, noting that European countries should take Russian oil from tankers and sell it independently. He suggested that while President Trump can intercept vessels allegedly linked to the Russian shadow fleet, European nations cannot do so.

Outcome of Zelensky-Trump Meeting

Following the meeting, Zelensky shared an update on his Telegram channel:

"A good meeting with President Trump: productive and substantive. I thanked him for the previous package of air defense missiles and requested an additional supply,”

he wrote. The meeting lasted one hour during the WEF in Davos.

Prior to the forum, the Ukrainian president had announced that he would not attend, citing the need to finalize key documents on Ukraine.

Diplomatic Documents Near Completion

Zelensky noted that diplomatic documents outlining the framework for ending the conflict with Russia are almost ready. During the press conference, he stated:

"The documents to end the war are nearly ready. Russia must also be prepared,”

adding that the situation for Ukrainians often feels like the movie "Groundhog Day,” with citizens experiencing the same difficult day repeatedly.