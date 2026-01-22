World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Swiss Authorities Prevent Exhibition of UAV Geran at World Economic Forum

Ukraine Blocked from Displaying Downed Russian Geran UAV in Davos
World

Ukraine was not allowed to display the downed Russian UAV Geran at the Davos exhibition. The drone had been planned for display at the Ukrainian House in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. However, "certain Swiss authorities” did not permit this, said businessman Viktor Pinchuk, whose foundation organized the exhibition "Ukraine: On the Frontline of the Future”.

Geran-2
Photo: gur.gov.ua by Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Geran-2

"We said: fine, we'll remove all the equipment, all the microchips, we'll only show the hull. Nevertheless, we were not granted permission to display it,” added Pinchuk.

Exhibition Highlights Risk of War Spread

The exhibition is dedicated to the risk of the war spreading to Europe and advocates achieving peace through strength. One of the exhibition's works is an AI-generated video showing attack drones striking Davos and other well-known Western cities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Video Shows Russian Strike Drone Destroying Ukrainian HIMARS
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Russian Strike Drone Destroying Ukrainian HIMARS
Russia Invited to Trump’s Board of Peace: Influence Opportunity or Strategic Trap?
Former USSR
Russia Invited to Trump’s Board of Peace: Influence Opportunity or Strategic Trap?
Trump Hints at Secret US Weapons After Maduro Abduction
World
Trump Hints at Secret US Weapons After Maduro Abduction
Popular
Trump in Davos: Greenland Must Belong to the United States

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump said only the United States can protect Greenland and called for immediate negotiations to bring the island under US control

'Without Us, You’d Speak German': Trump’s Greenland Speech Shocks Davos
Trump Hints at Secret US Weapons After Maduro Abduction
Trump Claims US Has Unknown Weapons Amid Maduro Capture Debate
Zelensky Family Assets Exceed One Million Dollars, Declaration Shows
Cow in Austria Shows Tool Use Previously Seen Only in Primates
Mysterious Triangular Aircraft Spotted Over Area 51 Sparks NGAD Speculation Andrey Mihayloff Russia Invited to Trump’s Board of Peace: Influence Opportunity or Strategic Trap? Lyuba Lulko Sanctions Meet Reality: Why the West Cannot Replace Russian Uranium Oleg Artyukov
Why Canada, Not Iran, Could Be Trump’s Next Target
Arson Attack Targets Cristiano Ronaldo Statue on Madeira
Somerset as Stand-In: How to Avoid 'That' Girl
Somerset as Stand-In: How to Avoid 'That' Girl
Last materials
Pentagon Prepares Military Police Deployment Amid Minneapolis Protests
Mysterious Triangular Aircraft Spotted Over Area 51 Sparks NGAD Speculation
Why Mahonia Is an Underrated Garden Gem for Cold Climates
Auroras Reach Southern Latitudes as Near-Extreme Magnetic Storm Hits Earth
While Europe Debates Greenland, Ukraine’s War Slips from the Spotlight
A Hidden Trail: How Iranian Media Figures Became Targets of US and Ukrainian Scrutiny
Tired of Petunias? These Hardy Summer Flowers Are Brighter and Easier
Russia Invited to Trump’s Board of Peace: Influence Opportunity or Strategic Trap?
Sanctions Meet Reality: Why the West Cannot Replace Russian Uranium
Putin Says Trump’s Claims to Greenland Are of No Interest to Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.