Ukraine Blocked from Displaying Downed Russian Geran UAV in Davos

Ukraine was not allowed to display the downed Russian UAV Geran at the Davos exhibition. The drone had been planned for display at the Ukrainian House in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. However, "certain Swiss authorities” did not permit this, said businessman Viktor Pinchuk, whose foundation organized the exhibition "Ukraine: On the Frontline of the Future”.

"We said: fine, we'll remove all the equipment, all the microchips, we'll only show the hull. Nevertheless, we were not granted permission to display it,” added Pinchuk.

Exhibition Highlights Risk of War Spread

The exhibition is dedicated to the risk of the war spreading to Europe and advocates achieving peace through strength. One of the exhibition's works is an AI-generated video showing attack drones striking Davos and other well-known Western cities.