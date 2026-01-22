World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Pledges $1 Billion to Support Palestinian Recovery Through Trump’s Board of Peace

Putin Confirms $1 Billion Contribution to New International Board of Peace
World

Russia has expressed its readiness to contribute $1 billion to the Board of Peace, a new international structure initiated by U. S. President Donald Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement during talks at the Kremlin with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: en.kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin
"We are ready to direct one billion dollars to the new structure — the Board of Peace. Primarily and above all, this is to support the Palestinian people, channeling these funds toward the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and, more broadly, to address Palestinian issues,” said President Putin.

President Abbas emphasized that Russia has historically supported Palestine and that its financial assistance carries "great significance” for the state.

Source of Funds

Putin also revealed that the contribution to the Board of Peace, earmarked mainly for Palestinian support, could come from funds previously frozen in the United States under the previous administration. According to the Russian leader, Moscow and Washington had already discussed this potential solution.

He added that this topic, along with others, would be discussed further in a meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday evening, January 22, with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the U. S. president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump Personally Invited Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Board of Peace on Friday, January 16, officially launching the plan to resolve the Gaza conflict initially presented in the second half of 2025. While the structure was originally intended to focus solely on the Gaza Strip, its charter establishes broader objectives. Each country in the Council holds one vote, with decisions made by majority, all subject to approval by the Chairman — Trump himself.

Signatures and Participants

On January 22, Putin and representatives of participating countries signed the Council's charter at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Among them were four post-Soviet leaders: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Interest in joining the Board of Peace extends to around 60 countries. Leaders who expressed potential participation include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Cash, Swiss Accounts, Luxury Watches: What Zelensky Declared for 2024
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Cash, Swiss Accounts, Luxury Watches: What Zelensky Declared for 2024
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Europe
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Popular
Trump in Davos: Greenland Must Belong to the United States

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump said only the United States can protect Greenland and called for immediate negotiations to bring the island under US control

'Without Us, You’d Speak German': Trump’s Greenland Speech Shocks Davos
Trump Hints at Secret US Weapons After Maduro Abduction
Trump Claims US Has Unknown Weapons Amid Maduro Capture Debate
Zelensky Family Assets Exceed One Million Dollars, Declaration Shows
Cow in Austria Shows Tool Use Previously Seen Only in Primates
Mysterious Triangular Aircraft Spotted Over Area 51 Sparks NGAD Speculation Andrey Mihayloff Russia Invited to Trump’s Board of Peace: Influence Opportunity or Strategic Trap? Lyuba Lulko Sanctions Meet Reality: Why the West Cannot Replace Russian Uranium Oleg Artyukov
Why Canada, Not Iran, Could Be Trump’s Next Target
Arson Attack Targets Cristiano Ronaldo Statue on Madeira
Somerset as Stand-In: How to Avoid 'That' Girl
Somerset as Stand-In: How to Avoid 'That' Girl
Last materials
Pentagon Prepares Military Police Deployment Amid Minneapolis Protests
Mysterious Triangular Aircraft Spotted Over Area 51 Sparks NGAD Speculation
Why Mahonia Is an Underrated Garden Gem for Cold Climates
Auroras Reach Southern Latitudes as Near-Extreme Magnetic Storm Hits Earth
While Europe Debates Greenland, Ukraine’s War Slips from the Spotlight
A Hidden Trail: How Iranian Media Figures Became Targets of US and Ukrainian Scrutiny
Tired of Petunias? These Hardy Summer Flowers Are Brighter and Easier
Russia Invited to Trump’s Board of Peace: Influence Opportunity or Strategic Trap?
Sanctions Meet Reality: Why the West Cannot Replace Russian Uranium
Putin Says Trump’s Claims to Greenland Are of No Interest to Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.