Putin Pledges $1 Billion to Support Palestinian Recovery Through Trump’s Board of Peace

Putin Confirms $1 Billion Contribution to New International Board of Peace

Russia has expressed its readiness to contribute $1 billion to the Board of Peace, a new international structure initiated by U. S. President Donald Trump. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement during talks at the Kremlin with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

"We are ready to direct one billion dollars to the new structure — the Board of Peace. Primarily and above all, this is to support the Palestinian people, channeling these funds toward the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and, more broadly, to address Palestinian issues,” said President Putin.

President Abbas emphasized that Russia has historically supported Palestine and that its financial assistance carries "great significance” for the state.

Source of Funds

Putin also revealed that the contribution to the Board of Peace, earmarked mainly for Palestinian support, could come from funds previously frozen in the United States under the previous administration. According to the Russian leader, Moscow and Washington had already discussed this potential solution.

He added that this topic, along with others, would be discussed further in a meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday evening, January 22, with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the U. S. president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump Personally Invited Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Board of Peace on Friday, January 16, officially launching the plan to resolve the Gaza conflict initially presented in the second half of 2025. While the structure was originally intended to focus solely on the Gaza Strip, its charter establishes broader objectives. Each country in the Council holds one vote, with decisions made by majority, all subject to approval by the Chairman — Trump himself.

Signatures and Participants

On January 22, Putin and representatives of participating countries signed the Council's charter at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Among them were four post-Soviet leaders: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Interest in joining the Board of Peace extends to around 60 countries. Leaders who expressed potential participation include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.