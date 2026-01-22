World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
ICE Vehicle Convoys and Military Preparations Spark Concern During Minneapolis Protests

Pentagon Prepares Military Police Deployment Amid Minneapolis Protests
The Pentagon has issued orders to prepare several hundred active-duty military police from the 16th Military Police Brigade, stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and part of the XVIII Airborne Corps, for potential deployment to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This preparation comes amid growing concerns over protests following a recent shooting involving ICE officers.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20
Expanded Orders for Military Police Units

According to sources cited by MS NOW, the deployment orders sent yesterday to the 16th Military Police Brigade complement prior orders issued last Friday to two battalions of roughly 1,000 soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. These units are also preparing for a potential deployment to Minneapolis as protests continue after the ICE-related shooting of a woman.

ICE Vehicle Convoys Raise Attention

Residents in several U.S. states have reported seeing car carriers transporting new SUVs and trucks marked with ICE insignia moving along highways or being delivered to federal facilities. While social media posts show the arrival of these vehicles, officials have not confirmed whether this reflects an expansion of law enforcement operations.

Context of Protests

The preparation of military police and the appearance of ICE vehicle convoys occur amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis. The local protests, sparked by a shooting incident involving ICE personnel, have drawn national attention and prompted increased federal readiness measures.

