Distraction Strategy: How Greenland Overshadowed Ukraine’s Worsening War

As European leaders focus on Donald Trump's demands over Greenland, the security situation in Ukraine has quietly deteriorated, leaving critical infrastructure under escalating Russian air attacks, warns Austrian military expert Markus Reisner.

NATO's Dependence on the United States

According to Reisner, a lecturer at the military academy in Wiener Neustadt, discussions in Europe about how to respond to Trump's statements on Greenland have diverted attention from developments on the battlefield in Ukraine.

When we talk about NATO, in terms of military capabilities the Alliance is primarily represented by the United States, especially when it comes to deterrence and the ability to deploy forces on a global scale.

He points out that previous conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya demonstrated that US armed forces played the decisive role. This, he argues, means that any significant US disengagement from NATO would have far-reaching consequences.

Air and Missile Defense as a Strategic Weak Point

Europe's ability to defend itself against intercontinental and medium-range ballistic missiles launched from countries such as Russia, China, or Iran relies heavily on US-developed systems deployed on European soil.

Germany, through its European air defense initiatives, has become the first country on the continent capable of providing at least limited protection independently of Washington. However, Reisner stresses that without US forces, Europe would remain largely defenseless in the realm of air and missile defense.

Trump's Strategy: Withdrawal or Redistribution

During his first presidential term, Donald Trump repeatedly stated that Europe must invest more in its own security, as the United States was no longer willing to bear the same burden. Reisner believes that a complete US withdrawal from Europe remains unlikely.

In his view, the key question is not whether the United States will leave Europe, but in what form and to what extent it will remain present. Washington seeks to free up resources for other regions, particularly the Pacific, which points to a redistribution rather than a full withdrawal of forces.

It is difficult to imagine that the United States would completely abandon Europe, because Europe is essential for America's own defense.

He notes that early warning systems deployed in Europe play a critical role for the US in the event of a hypothetical missile attack.

Why Greenland Matters

At the height of the Cold War, the United States maintained several bases in Greenland, with up to 15,000 troops stationed there. This, Reisner explains, illustrates the strategic importance of the region.

In the event of a missile launch, intercontinental ballistic missiles would not travel across the Atlantic, but along the shortest route via the North Pole — directly over Greenland.

Ukraine Fades from the Agenda

Reisner argues that Trump's current rhetoric is intended to pressure European countries into filling what he perceives as a security vacuum by deploying more troops and taking on greater responsibility.

Meanwhile, the situation in Ukraine continues to worsen. In recent weeks, Russia has carried out massive air strikes that severely damaged critical infrastructure.

In Kyiv and other cities, people are left without heating and water, yet hardly anyone is talking about it. Instead, the discussion revolves around Greenland and other issues.

According to Reisner, the main beneficiary of this shift in attention is Vladimir Putin, as the war in Ukraine is effectively disappearing from the political and media agenda.

A Growing Air War

Russia's ongoing use of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles marks the third strategic air campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. While Russian ground forces have failed to achieve a decisive breakthrough at the operational level, Ukraine has managed to contain the offensive despite significant challenges and delays.

However, Reisner concludes that the effectiveness of Russia's air strikes continues to increase, posing a growing threat to Ukraine's resilience.