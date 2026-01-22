Putin on USA's Greenlandic Ambition: 'It Does Not Concern Us At All'

President Vladimir Putin said Russia has no interest in President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland, describing the issue as a matter to be resolved exclusively between the United States and Denmark.

Russia Distances Itself From the Greenland Issue

Speaking during a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council, the Russian leader stressed that Moscow does not view developments surrounding Greenland as relevant to its national interests.

"It has absolutely nothing to do with us what is happening with Greenland. I think they will sort it out among themselves,” Putin said.

At the same time, Putin speculated on the potential value of the Danish island. He recalled that Russia sold Alaska to the United States for 7.2 million dollars, which would amount to approximately 158 million dollars in today's prices when adjusted for inflation.

Based on a comparison of the land area of Alaska and Greenland, Putin suggested that the price of the island could range between 200 and 250 million dollars. If exchange rates were instead tied to gold, he added, the final figure could approach one billion dollars. He expressed confidence that the United States would be able to afford such a sum.

Historical Context and Denmark's Role

Putin also noted that Denmark has previously sold territories to Washington.

"If I remember correctly, in 1917 Denmark sold, and the United States purchased, the Virgin Islands. So such experience also exists,” the Kremlin leader said.

He further emphasized that Denmark has historically treated Greenland harshly, describing its governance of the island as colonial in nature.

Tensions Between Russia and Denmark

Against this backdrop, relations between Moscow and Copenhagen have continued to deteriorate. On January 20, Russia's ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, said Danish authorities were threatening to seize land beneath buildings belonging to the Russian embassy.

"Threats are being voiced by the Copenhagen city administration to take away the land on which the buildings of the Russian diplomatic mission are located,” Barbin said.

According to the diplomat, Denmark has adopted what he described as repressive measures, forcing Russia to significantly reduce the size of its diplomatic mission. He added that resolving routine issues, including obtaining and renewing accreditations for staff, has become extremely difficult.

"Copenhagen's obsessive focus on confrontation with Russia makes it impossible for us to maintain normal relations with Denmark,” Barbin said.

In December 2025, Denmark's defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen accused Russia of involvement in two destructive and destabilizing cyberattacks without providing evidence. Following the accusations, Denmark's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador. Barbin dismissed the allegations as bad-faith speculation.

Greenland and Security Concerns

Denmark's Arctic Command has meanwhile identified Russia as a greater threat to Greenland than the United States. Major General Søren Andersen said Denmark's regional defense efforts are focused exclusively on countering Russia, prompting increased military presence and exercises aimed at protecting NATO's northern borders.

The Danish military official acknowledged that there are currently no Chinese or Russian vessels near Greenland and that the nearest Russian-flagged ship, a research vessel, is located 310 nautical miles from the island's coast. However, he said Danish authorities expect Russia's activity in the Arctic to increase in the coming years.

At the same time, some residents of Greenland say they feel intimidated by the United States. According to protest organizer Jan Kehler, the more Trump speaks about Greenland, the more closely its residents rally together in response.