Peace Agreement on Ukraine Close to Completion, US Envoy Says

Steve Witkoff: Ukraine Peace Deal 90 Percent Ready

A settlement agreement to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is nearly complete, with progress reaching around 90 percent, according to Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump. He made the statement in comments reported by Bloomberg.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ President Donald Trump speaks to Steve Witkoff during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (54823862153)

"The Ukrainians said that we are 90 percent of the way there, and I agree with them. In fact, I think we have made even more progress than that. Everyone is involved in the peace process and wants the agreement to be concluded,” Witkoff said.

Talks in Davos and US-Russia Contacts

Earlier, Witkoff held talks in Davos with Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation. Witkoff described the discussions as "very positive.”

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the US president, also took part in the meeting.

Planned Visit to Russia

Witkoff additionally confirmed plans to travel to Russia together with Kushner on January 22 for a meeting with Vladimir Putin. The information was later confirmed by Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president.

According to Witkoff, ongoing diplomatic contacts reflect a shared interest among all parties in bringing the negotiation process to a successful conclusion.