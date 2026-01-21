World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Peace Agreement on Ukraine Close to Completion, US Envoy Says

Steve Witkoff: Ukraine Peace Deal 90 Percent Ready
World

A settlement agreement to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is nearly complete, with progress reaching around 90 percent, according to Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump. He made the statement in comments reported by Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump speaks to Steve Witkoff during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (54823862153)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
President Donald Trump speaks to Steve Witkoff during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (54823862153)

"The Ukrainians said that we are 90 percent of the way there, and I agree with them. In fact, I think we have made even more progress than that. Everyone is involved in the peace process and wants the agreement to be concluded,” Witkoff said.

Talks in Davos and US-Russia Contacts

Earlier, Witkoff held talks in Davos with Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation. Witkoff described the discussions as "very positive.”

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the US president, also took part in the meeting.

Planned Visit to Russia

Witkoff additionally confirmed plans to travel to Russia together with Kushner on January 22 for a meeting with Vladimir Putin. The information was later confirmed by Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president.

According to Witkoff, ongoing diplomatic contacts reflect a shared interest among all parties in bringing the negotiation process to a successful conclusion.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Why Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate Is Not a Direct Rival to the F-35
Technologies and discoveries
Why Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate Is Not a Direct Rival to the F-35
Moldova Moves to Leave the CIS as Foreign Minister Announces Formal Exit
World
Moldova Moves to Leave the CIS as Foreign Minister Announces Formal Exit
Denmark Threatens to Seize Land Under Russian Embassy Buildings
World
Denmark Threatens to Seize Land Under Russian Embassy Buildings
Popular
Survivor of Maduro Capture Says US Special Forces Had Inside Knowledge

A Cuban serviceman who survived the deadly US special forces raid that led to the capture of Venezuela’s president has revealed how the attackers struck at night, why the guards failed to stop them, and who may have known the plan in advance

Cuban Soldier Breaks Silence on Deadly US Raid to Seize Venezuela’s President
Why Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate Is Not a Direct Rival to the F-35
Su-75 Checkmate: The Light Stealth Fighter Designed for Networked War
Video: HIMARS Targeted and Destroyed by Russian Military Drone
Record-Breaking Train Titans: From Russia’s Granit to China’s Shen 24
Why Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate Is Not a Direct Rival to the F-35 Alexander Shtorm Record Solar Radiation Storm Hits Earth for First Time in 22 Years Andrey Mihayloff Shen 24: The World’s Most Powerful Electric Locomotive on the New Silk Road Sergey Mileshkin
Unprecedented S4 Radiation Storm and G4 Magnetic Storm Shake Near-Earth Space
Trump Posts Diplomatic Chats Highlighting Syria, Iran, and G7 Plans
Russia Accuses Denmark of Hostility After Threats to Embassy Property
Russia Accuses Denmark of Hostility After Threats to Embassy Property
Last materials
Drone Training Added to Russian School Safety and Defense Curriculum
Austrian Cow Astonishes Scientists by Using a Broom as a Tool
China’s Auto Exports to Russia Fall Nearly by Half
Trump Hints at Secret US Weapons After Maduro Abduction
Trump’s Air Force One Forced to Return to US on Way to Davos Forum
Why Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate Is Not a Direct Rival to the F-35
Cuban Soldier Breaks Silence on Deadly US Raid to Seize Venezuela’s President
Record Solar Radiation Storm Hits Earth for First Time in 22 Years
Donald Trump Shares Private Correspondence with Macron and NATO Secretary
Shen 24: The World’s Most Powerful Electric Locomotive on the New Silk Road
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.