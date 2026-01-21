World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump Claims US Has Unknown Weapons Amid Maduro Capture Debate

World

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has commented on reports alleging that American military forces used so-called sonic weapons during the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. He emphasized that Washington possesses types of weaponry unknown to the public.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
"We have weapons that nobody knows about. It would probably be good not to talk about them, but we have some amazing weapons,”

The US president did not specify which weapons he was referring to, nor did he clarify whether any such systems were used during the military operation in Caracas.

Trump Calls the US the World's Best-Armed Country

Trump also stated that the United States could currently be considered the country with the most advanced weaponry in the world, were it not for slow production rates. He made these remarks during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"We make the best weapons in the world. Nobody even comes close, but they don't produce them fast enough. So we're going to meet with them to discuss production schedules,”

The president placed particular emphasis on the production of combat submarines, stating that US technologies in this area are at least 15 years ahead of those of other countries.

In Russia, Trump's 'Unknown Weapon' Is Called the Dollar

In Russia, Trump's comments about secret weapons were met with skepticism. Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, said that the real weapon used during the capture of Nicolas Maduro was not secret at all.

"I have the impression that the weapon used was something everyone knows very well. It's called the dollar. There was no way this happened without bribery and betrayal somewhere within Maduro's inner circle,”

Andrey Kolesnik, member of the State Duma Defense Committee

The Russian lawmaker recalled that the US operation in Caracas has been surrounded by numerous alleged and contradictory details. Some reports claimed that Maduro's entire security detail was suddenly incapacitated, while others alleged that his bodyguards suffered severe physical symptoms, including bleeding from the ears and intense headaches.

Kolesnik added that if no one ultimately learned anything concrete about a secret weapon, then it was possible that such a weapon never existed at all.

