Technical Failure Grounds Trump’s Flight to Davos World Economic Forum

Trump’s Air Force One Forced to Return to US on Way to Davos Forum

The aircraft carrying Donald Trump, President of the United States, to the World Economic Forum in Davos was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff due to a technical malfunction discovered on board.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Air Force One touches down at RAF Mildenhall (5133208)

According to representatives of the US leader, Air Force One landed safely at Joint Base Andrews.

"The Air Force One aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews,” representatives of the president said.

Electrical Malfunction Discovered After Takeoff

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt уточнила, что almost immediately after takeoff the presidential aircraft experienced what she described as a minor electrical issue.

"Shortly after departure, a small electrical problem was detected on board,” Leavitt said.

She added that once a replacement aircraft is prepared, the president will make another attempt to travel to Davos.

Trump's Davos Speech: A Signal to the Global Economic Elite

The main theme of Donald Trump's planned speech at the World Economic Forum will focus on signaling a reset in relations between Washington and the global economic elite, according to Axios.

At the same time, Trump intends to use the forum as a personal platform to address a wide range of additional issues.

"The administration is arriving in Davos with a sense of scale, showcasing US economic dominance, challenging European stagnation, and directly confronting rivals,” journalists predicted.

The authors of the article believe that the rhetoric of Trump and his administration is aimed not only at forum participants, but also at American voters and investors. They also suggest that during his plenary address, the US president may raise the issue of housing affordability.

Russian Representative to Attend Davos Forum

A representative from Russia will also attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, plans to take part in the event.

This was confirmed by Dmitry Peskov, official spokesperson for the Kremlin.

"Yes, I can confirm that he does indeed have plans to meet with some representatives of the American delegation,” Peskov said.

Peskov did not specify which US officials Dmitriev would meet. However, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that the Russian representative is expected to hold meetings on the sidelines of the forum with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.