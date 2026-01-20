Trump Posts Diplomatic Chats Highlighting Syria, Iran, and G7 Plans

Donald Trump Shares Private Correspondence with Macron and NATO Secretary

US President Donald Trump published correspondence with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Truth Social social network. The messages reveal agreements on Syria and potential cooperation on Iran, as well as discussions about a future G7 meeting.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Embassy in France, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump

Macron Proposes Expanded G7 Meeting

In the messages, Macron assured Trump that they share a similar vision regarding the situation in Syria. The French president suggested holding a G7 meeting in Paris after the Davos forum, inviting representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, and Syria. Macron also proposed having dinner with Trump in Paris on January 22.

Trump Shares Chat with NATO Secretary-General

Trump additionally published messages with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. In the private correspondence, Rutte praised Trump's achievements in Syria and his efforts in Gaza and Ukraine, stating that he looked forward to meeting the US president. Trump posted a screenshot of the exchange publicly, thanking Rutte for his message.

Trump on Peace and US Interests

Despite the diplomatic conversations, Trump indicated he no longer feels obligated to focus exclusively on peace, referencing the Nobel Peace Prize. In a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, he wrote that since he was not awarded the prize for preventing over eight wars, he is now free to prioritize US interests.