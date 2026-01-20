US National Debt Surges to 38.5 Trillion Dollars Under Trump Presidency

US Debt Jumps Nearly One Trillion Dollars in Trump’s First Year Back in Office

The US Department of the Treasury released data showing a sharp increase in the national debt during the first year of President Donald Trump's term.

Photo: flickr.com by Роман Боэд, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ US Treasury

According to official figures, the US national debt climbed to approximately 38.5 trillion dollars, compared with about 37 trillion dollars at the start of the presidential term.

Nearly One Trillion Dollars Added in a Single Year

This increase represents nearly one trillion dollars added in just one year, a pace that analysts consider unusually high even by US standards.

The Treasury attributed the rise to a combination of elevated government spending, substantial interest payments on existing debt, and the continued use of expansionary fiscal policy.

Economic Strength Meets Long-Term Risks

Despite the surge in borrowing, the United States continues to benefit from a strong economic position and the dollar's role as the world's leading reserve currency.

At the same time, the latest figures raise questions about the sustainability of current debt growth rates and the potential long-term consequences for the US economy and global financial markets.