World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Danish Lawmaker Says Invasion of Greenland Would Trigger War with USA

Denmark Warns of War with US if Trump Moves to Seize Greenland
World

Denmark would have no choice but to go to war with the United States if American President Donald Trump refuses to abandon his claims on Greenland and orders a military invasion of the territory. This warning was issued by Rasmus Jarlov, a member of parliament and head of the Danish parliament's defense committee, speaking on CNN.

Copenhagen, Denmark
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mstyslav Chernov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Copenhagen, Denmark

"Of course, we will defend Greenland. If American troops invade, it will be war, and we will fight each other. We know that the Americans are stronger than us and that you have a much more powerful army, but it is our duty to defend our land and our people,” Jarlov said.

The lawmaker stressed that no country has the right to seize the land of its neighbors simply because it wants it. According to him, such a scenario would be catastrophic not only for Copenhagen but also for Washington.

If the US were to annex Greenland, Jarlov argued, it would gain nothing but additional expenses. He emphasized that the local population would never recognize American authority. Denmark, he added, spends heavily on Greenland without profiting from it: investments over the past two years alone have amounted to approximately 14 billion dollars, largely directed toward defense.

"Why not work on all this together, when the door is open?” the Danish parliamentarian asked. He concluded by stating that neither China nor Russia poses a threat to Greenland.

Possible Scenarios for the Greenland Crisis

The future of Greenland depends on what form of control the United States might attempt to establish over the island, political analyst and American studies expert Aleksey Naumov told Lenta.ru.

According to Naumov, three main outcomes are possible: Greenland could become a new US state, turn into a non-incorporated territory similar to Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands, or formally gain independence while remaining de facto dependent on Washington. He did not rule out that Trump could simply lose interest in the issue altogether, describing him as "a man prone to changes of mood.”

Naumov also noted Trump's personal motivation, arguing that the annexation of Greenland would elevate him to the rank of great American leaders. In that case, Trump would go down in US history as a president who significantly expanded the country's territory.

NATO and the Question of Article Five

The situation has also drawn reactions from other NATO members. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reminded Trump of the alliance's mutual defense obligations.

"We are NATO partners with Denmark, and our full partnership remains in place. Our commitments under Articles Five and Two of the North Atlantic Treaty remain in force, and we fully support them,” Carney said.

Under Article Five of the NATO charter, an attack on one member state is considered an attack on all, obliging each ally to provide assistance.

However, former French Chief of the General Staff Pierre de Villiers expressed doubt that NATO countries would invoke Article Five in the event of a US military operation to seize Greenland. He argued that the security umbrella provided by the alliance is already beginning to erode under the influence of Trump's statements.

"Let us be clear: we will not apply Article Five against the United States, the central pillar of NATO. They finance more than 50 percent of NATO's budget. Are we supposed to attack them?” de Villiers said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Science
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
Europe
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
Americas
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
Popular
Russian Political Scientist Warns Europe Faces Nuclear Retaliation if War Support Continues

Russian political scientist Sergey Karaganov, speaking to American blogger Tucker Carlson, once again argued that a limited nuclear strike against Europe could become inevitable if the conflict around Ukraine continues.

Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Syrian Kurds Capitulate as U.S.-Brokered Deal Reshapes the North
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK Lyuba Lulko Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza Andrey Mihayloff USA Sanctions Without a Conscience Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Compact AK-12K Designed for Storm Troops Enters Serial Production
Russia to Launch Mass Production of Broadband Satellite Internet Terminals
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Last materials
Denmark Threatens to Seize Land Under Russian Embassy Buildings
Denmark Warns of War with US if Trump Moves to Seize Greenland
Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Engines Built to Last: Most Reliable Powerplants Still on the Road
How to Tell Pet Shedding From Skin Disease: A Veterinarian Explains
Kurdish Surrender in Syria Redraws Power Balance for Turkey and Russia
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Trump Set to Dominate Davos Forum and Challenge the Globalist Elite
Kalashnikov Develops AK-12K Assault Rifle in Just Six Months
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.