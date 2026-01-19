Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims

Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump will not stop after Greenland and could seize territories of three more European countries, Alexey Zhuravlev, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense believes. According to him, Trump may later annex parts of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ White House in Washington

Concerns Over European Territories

"I am confident that after taking Greenland, Trump will not stop. Do the United Kingdom, France, or Germany even have formal documents for the territories they claim?” the parliamentarian asked.

He made these remarks in response to Trump's address to NATO and Denmark, demanding the removal of Russia and China from Greenland, countries the U.S. leader claims have military ambitions regarding the island. Zhuravlev added that the European Union's thesis on a supposed Russian military threat "circled the globe” and hit him from the Atlantic side.

Trump's Statements on Russia and Greenland

Previously, Trump promised to eliminate the "Russian threat” to Greenland. On his social media platform Truth Social, the U. S. president wrote that NATO had requested Denmark for 20 years to "eliminate the Russian threat” to the island, but Copenhagen had failed to achieve the desired results.

"Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” Trump wrote.

According to Zhuravlev, Trump is fully aware that Russia has never had any interests in Greenland. The president is simply using Europe's own arguments against its politicians. "There is both elegance and a peculiar mockery here, the kind of "what you fought for, you got' irony,” the parliamentarian noted.

Russian Reactions to Greenland Interests

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will not comment on reports of its interests in Greenland. "Regarding our plans concerning Denmark and Greenland, I will leave this without comment,” the spokesperson stated.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov suggested that Trump's accusations are merely a form of jest directed at NATO partners. He explained that Trump seems to say: if NATO is a bloc intended to counter external threats, including Russian ones, then NATO should support the U. S. in taking Greenland.

"NATO partners resist this for obvious reasons, since Denmark is also a member of NATO. Therefore, Trump's statement reflects both a desire to justify himself and to poke fun at his allies,” Novikov added.