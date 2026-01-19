World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims

Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
World

U.S. President Donald Trump will not stop after Greenland and could seize territories of three more European countries, Alexey Zhuravlev, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense believes. According to him, Trump may later annex parts of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

White House in Washington
Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
White House in Washington

Concerns Over European Territories

"I am confident that after taking Greenland, Trump will not stop. Do the United Kingdom, France, or Germany even have formal documents for the territories they claim?” the parliamentarian asked.

He made these remarks in response to Trump's address to NATO and Denmark, demanding the removal of Russia and China from Greenland, countries the U.S. leader claims have military ambitions regarding the island. Zhuravlev added that the European Union's thesis on a supposed Russian military threat "circled the globe” and hit him from the Atlantic side.

Trump's Statements on Russia and Greenland

Previously, Trump promised to eliminate the "Russian threat” to Greenland. On his social media platform Truth Social, the U. S. president wrote that NATO had requested Denmark for 20 years to "eliminate the Russian threat” to the island, but Copenhagen had failed to achieve the desired results.

"Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” Trump wrote.

According to Zhuravlev, Trump is fully aware that Russia has never had any interests in Greenland. The president is simply using Europe's own arguments against its politicians. "There is both elegance and a peculiar mockery here, the kind of "what you fought for, you got' irony,” the parliamentarian noted.

Russian Reactions to Greenland Interests

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will not comment on reports of its interests in Greenland. "Regarding our plans concerning Denmark and Greenland, I will leave this without comment,” the spokesperson stated.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov suggested that Trump's accusations are merely a form of jest directed at NATO partners. He explained that Trump seems to say: if NATO is a bloc intended to counter external threats, including Russian ones, then NATO should support the U. S. in taking Greenland.

"NATO partners resist this for obvious reasons, since Denmark is also a member of NATO. Therefore, Trump's statement reflects both a desire to justify himself and to poke fun at his allies,” Novikov added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Society
Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Rosatom Top Manager Detained on Charges of Financing Armed Forces of Ukraine
World
Rosatom Top Manager Detained on Charges of Financing Armed Forces of Ukraine
Popular
Epiphany Ice Dips May Harm Men’s Health, Urologists Warn

Epiphany ice bathing, widely practiced on January 19, may pose serious risks to men’s urogenital and cardiovascular health, according to Russian medical experts

Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience Nancy O'Brien Simpson Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men Andrey Mihayloff Legendary Soviet Engines That Could Run on Almost Any Fuel Alexander Shtorm
Kremlin: Greenland’s Accession Would Make Trump a Figure of World History
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Last materials
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Moscow: Trump Will Enter World History by Resolving Greenland Issue
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
US Invites Vladimir Putin to Join Gaza Peace Council
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Giant Liposarcoma Weighing Over 60 kg Removed in Rare Surgery
Legendary Soviet Engines That Could Run on Almost Any Fuel
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.