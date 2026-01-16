Senior Russian Executive Accused of Financing Ukraine’s Military

Rosatom Top Manager Detained on Charges of Financing Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian law enforcement agencies detained Mikhail Shcherbak, a top manager at Atomstroyexport (ASE), one of the leading companies in the global nuclear power plant construction market. Investigators accuse him of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Until 2007, Shcherbak served as deputy head of the administration of the closed administrative-territorial entity of Sarov in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, where he oversaw architectural and urban planning matters.

After leaving the Sarov administration, he continued his career in the nuclear industry and returned to Atomenergoproekt in Nizhny Novgorod. His responsibilities included coordinating construction work at nuclear power plants.

Rosatom Responds to the Detention

Following reports of the detention of the ASE director for capital construction, Rosatom stated that it would provide full cooperation with law enforcement agencies in the criminal case involving Shcherbak.

"Competent authorities are conducting investigative actions regarding ASE employee Mikhail Shcherbak, and all necessary assistance is being provided,” the state corporation said.

Atomstroyexport serves as the managing company of Rosatom's engineering division. According to information published on ASE's official website, Shcherbak holds the position of Director for Capital Construction.

Former Rosatom Executive Seeks to Join Special Military Operation

In a related case, former Rosatom top manager Gennady Sakharov, previously convicted of corruption in connection with the construction of a pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow, requested permission to participate in the special military operation in Ukraine as a way to atone for his guilt.

Sakharov submitted a petition asking to be sent to the combat zone, but authorities denied the request. In one year, he will reach the maximum conscription age of 65.

The former executive received a sentence for accepting a bribe of five million rubles during the construction of the Atom nuclear industry pavilion. The payment came from the management of the construction company Fensma, in exchange for assistance in securing government contracts. For these crimes, Sakharov received a sentence of 12 years in prison.