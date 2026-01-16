World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tymoshenko Says Ukraine Faces Collapse Under Zelensky's Rule

Yulia Tymoshenko Warns Ukraine Has Only Five Years Left
The next five years will be the last for Ukraine, said Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Ukrainian party Batkivshchyna, according to Strana.ua.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mstyslav Chernov/Unframe/https://www.unframe.com/, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mstyslav Chernov/Unframe/https://www.unframe.com/, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Yulia Tymoshenko addressing Euromaidan with a speech. Kyiv, Ukraine. Events of February 22, 2014.
"We will still have a coat of arms, a flag, an anthem, and a people scattered all over the world, but apart from that, there will be nothing left,” the politician said.

Accusations Against the Current Authorities

Yulia Tymoshenko described the regime operating in the country under Volodymyr Zelensky as fascist. Strana.ua reported her remarks via its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian politician recalled that she refused to leave the country during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, fully aware that imprisonment awaited her.

"And now I will remain in Ukraine for as long as this essentially fascist regime continues to exist,” she said.

Court Measures and Criminal Case

A court imposed preventive measures on Yulia Tymoshenko, according to the Telegram channel Novosti.LIVE.

The court ordered bail set at 33 million hryvnias and required the politician to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

In addition, Tymoshenko must surrender her foreign passport and refrain from communicating with 66 members of parliament. Investigators suspect her of offering bribes to deputies of the Verkhovna Rada in exchange for votes on specific bills.

Tymoshenko rejected the accusations and described the case as a political hit ordered by the authorities.

Defense Against Previous Allegations

Earlier, Yulia Tymoshenko addressed claims about a file labeled "cash desk” discovered on a computer during searches.

She stated that the document listed expenses for tea, coffee, and cookies, with all amounts recorded in hryvnias rather than dollars.

According to the politician, the computer seized during raids by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine did not belong to her personally but to her office assistant.

