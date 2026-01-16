Nobel Peace Prize Controversy: Venezuelan Opposition Figure Hands Medal to Donald Trump

Secondhand Embarrassment: Reaction to Nobel Peace Prize Medal Given to Trump

The decision by Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado to hand over her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump provoked strong reactions worldwide, including sharp criticism in Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Center itself warned that such gestures have no legal or symbolic force. According to its representatives, while a medal can physically change hands, the status of Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot be transferred to another person.

'Idiocy' and Public Shame

Russian commentators reacted harshly to the episode. A military blogger known as Veteran dismissed the gesture as meaningless, arguing that it would not improve Trump's image in any way. In his view, Machado merely flattered "an old and unstable man,” under whose leadership global conflicts have intensified and may worsen further.

War correspondent Yury Kotenok described photographs of Trump holding the medal as a source of "Spanish shame.” He questioned the psychological stability of the US president and recalled that Trump had previously spoken dismissively about Machado, claiming she had no future in Venezuelan politics. According to Kotenok, Trump's sudden praise of her as a "wonderful woman” came only after she did exactly what he wanted.

Criticism From the United States

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul also condemned Trump's behavior, expressing disbelief that the American president felt no embarrassment accepting someone else's award.

"I just can’t understand how Trump feels no embarrassment over accepting someone else’s prize."

Aleksey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, clarified that the act had no official standing. According to him, Machado handed over the medal as a personal gesture, meaning it is incorrect to describe Trump as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Trump's Own Interpretation

Machado presented the medal to Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office. Earlier, she had publicly supported US strikes against Venezuela, describing Trump as a "defender of freedom in the Western Hemisphere.”

Trump, for his part, stated that he deserved the medal for his work.

"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"

Previously, however, Trump had argued that Machado should not have received the prize at all. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025 for her efforts to promote democracy in Venezuela. Trump himself had been nominated but did not win.