Greenland’s Top Diplomat Cries After Tense Meeting with US Officials

Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt broke down in tears during a radio interview following a meeting with representatives of the United States administration at the White House, according to KNR. The emotional moment came after days of intense diplomatic pressure surrounding negotiations on Greenland.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arctic Circle, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Vivian Motzfeldt at the 2024 Arctic Circle Assembly image 01

Pressure After White House Meeting

After a meeting closely followed by international media, Motzfeldt and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen held a press conference at the Danish embassy in Washington. Immediately afterward, Motzfeldt went live on KNR, where emotions overtook the usually composed and experienced politician.

"After several extremely difficult days, the pressure did not ease — it only increased,” Motzfeldt said, describing preparations by Greenland and Denmark for talks with US officials.

Visible Signs of Diplomatic Tension

Earlier reports noted that Rasmussen left the White House meeting briskly and lit a cigarette near the delegation's vehicle. Journalists from TV2 reported that he also offered a cigarette to Motzfeldt, underscoring the tense atmosphere surrounding the negotiations.

The episode highlights the growing strain on Greenlandic and Danish officials as discussions with Washington intensify, drawing global attention and placing personal and political pressure on those involved.