Putin Calls for New International Security Architecture to Achieve Peace in Ukraine

Putin Urges Multipolar World Order to Resolve Ukraine Conflict
World

For peace to be established in Ukraine, it is necessary to return to discussions on a new architecture of international security proposed by Russia, President Vladimir Putin stated, according to TASS. He emphasized that a reliable and just European and global security framework could form the foundation for resolving the conflict.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Управление по печати и информации Президента, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

Peace Requires Daily Effort and Responsibility

Speaking at the ceremony for presenting credentials to foreign diplomats in the Kremlin, Putin stressed that peace is not automatic but is built daily through human effort. "Peace requires effort, responsibility, and conscious choice,” he said, highlighting that stability and security depend on genuine cooperation among nations.

"It is no coincidence that they say: peace does not come on its own — it is built, and built every day. Peace demands effort, responsibility, and a conscious choice,” Putin stated.

Addressing Root Causes and a Multipolar World

The Russian president identified the disregard for Russia's interests and threats to its security as the reasons behind the Ukraine conflict. He reaffirmed that Russia will continue to pursue its objectives in Ukraine, either diplomatically or by other means. Putin also called for all members of the international community to contribute to a new, more just multipolar world order as a solution to growing global instability and worsening conflicts.

"The relevance of this is obvious. Especially now, as the situation on the international stage increasingly degrades. Old conflicts intensify, new serious hotspots emerge,” Putin said. "Stability and security in the world depend on the ability to interact. Yet today, instead of dialogue, we hear a monologue from those who consider it acceptable to dictate their will.”

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
