World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Greenland Dispute Sparks Icelandic Debate Over EU Integration

Iceland Reconsiders EU Membership Not to Become Part of Trumpland
World

Iceland is beginning to reassess its relationship with the European Union, not only due to President Donald Trump's ambitions to control Greenland, but also over doubts regarding the United States as a reliable security partner and recent tariffs imposed by Washington, according to Euractiv.

Iceland - Reykjavik
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by McKay Savage from London, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Iceland - Reykjavik

Security Concerns Drive EU Debate

Trump's statements on taking control of Greenland have caused shock far beyond the island, and pressure is now extending to neighboring Iceland, prompting the country to reconsider EU membership. In Reykjavik, discussions increasingly focus on long-term defense and geopolitical alignment rather than purely economic reasons.

"The Greenland issue is forcing Icelanders to rethink their international relationships and significantly fuels debates on joining the EU,” said Eiríkur Bergmann, a political science professor at Bifröst University.

While Iceland has previously debated closer EU cooperation largely around fisheries, sovereignty, and monetary policy, the current discourse frames EU membership as a matter of national security. "All the arguments the US presents in favor of acquiring Greenland also apply to Iceland,” Bergmann notes.

US Actions Spur Icelandic Interest in EU

Iceland's growing interest in the EU is also influenced by concerns over Washington's reliability. Recent US tariffs on Icelandic goods and the current administration's perceived lack of commitment to international agreements have pushed Reykjavik to reconsider its strategic alliances.

"The US attack on Iceland's vital interests fundamentally changes the situation. It has long been clear that full EU membership would be wise, but now it is almost unavoidable if we intend to protect our interests long-term,” said former Icelandic Prime Minister Þorsteinn Pálsson.

Iceland, which has no standing army, is a NATO member, part of the European Economic Area, and participates in the Schengen Agreement. Reykjavik previously applied for EU membership in 2009, but negotiations were complicated by fisheries issues and withdrawn in 2015 when euroskeptics came to power.

In spring, the Icelandic parliament is expected to consider a resolution for a referendum on EU accession. If approved, the vote would take place within nine months. Public opinion polls in 2025 indicate a majority in favor of joining: Prósent found 45% support, 35% opposed, while Gallup showed similar results. If the referendum passes, Iceland could become an EU member within a few years.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
China Surpasses Russia in Number of Nuclear Submarines
World
China Surpasses Russia in Number of Nuclear Submarines
Scientists Find Black Rice May Protect Memory in People Over 50
Health
Scientists Find Black Rice May Protect Memory in People Over 50
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Columnists
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Popular
Asteroid CE2XZW2 Raises Impact Concerns After Recent Discovery

A recently discovered asteroid known as CE2XZW2 may collide with Earth with a high degree of probability, according to a senior researcher at Russia’s Institute of Applied Astronomy

Astronomers Track Asteroid CE2XZW2 With Potential Earth Impact
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
NATO Ramps Up Military Airlift to Poland’s Rzeszow Hub as Arms Supplies to Ukraine Intensify
American Visa Freeze Leaves Russian Tourists Locked Out of the US
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows Guy Somerset Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In Oleg Artyukov Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm
Kyiv’s Confrontation Path with Russia Ended in Crisis, Analyst Says
Chinese Navy Overtakes Russia in Nuclear Submarine Fleet Size
Greenland’s Rare Earths Expose Europe’s Strategic Blind Spot
Greenland’s Rare Earths Expose Europe’s Strategic Blind Spot
Last materials
Russia Has No Strategic Interest in Removing Ukraine’s Leadership
Putin to Deliver Major Foreign Policy Speech to Ambassadors in Kremlin
Greenland Sees Quiet Military Buildup After Failed US Talks
US Carrier Strike Group Moves Toward Middle East Amid Iran Tensions
Former CSKA Academy Defender Lionel Adams Dies at 31 in Moscow Region
Kremlin Agrees With Trump: Zelensky Slowing Ukraine Conflict Settlement
Deadly Snowfall Hits Kamchatka as Roof Avalanches Kill Two Residents
Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer Shares How Much He Spends Each Month
Former Russian Deputy Labor Minister Found Dead in Moscow
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.