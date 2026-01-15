Greenland Dispute Sparks Icelandic Debate Over EU Integration

Iceland Reconsiders EU Membership Not to Become Part of Trumpland

Iceland is beginning to reassess its relationship with the European Union, not only due to President Donald Trump's ambitions to control Greenland, but also over doubts regarding the United States as a reliable security partner and recent tariffs imposed by Washington, according to Euractiv.

Security Concerns Drive EU Debate

Trump's statements on taking control of Greenland have caused shock far beyond the island, and pressure is now extending to neighboring Iceland, prompting the country to reconsider EU membership. In Reykjavik, discussions increasingly focus on long-term defense and geopolitical alignment rather than purely economic reasons.

"The Greenland issue is forcing Icelanders to rethink their international relationships and significantly fuels debates on joining the EU,” said Eiríkur Bergmann, a political science professor at Bifröst University.

While Iceland has previously debated closer EU cooperation largely around fisheries, sovereignty, and monetary policy, the current discourse frames EU membership as a matter of national security. "All the arguments the US presents in favor of acquiring Greenland also apply to Iceland,” Bergmann notes.

US Actions Spur Icelandic Interest in EU

Iceland's growing interest in the EU is also influenced by concerns over Washington's reliability. Recent US tariffs on Icelandic goods and the current administration's perceived lack of commitment to international agreements have pushed Reykjavik to reconsider its strategic alliances.

"The US attack on Iceland's vital interests fundamentally changes the situation. It has long been clear that full EU membership would be wise, but now it is almost unavoidable if we intend to protect our interests long-term,” said former Icelandic Prime Minister Þorsteinn Pálsson.

Iceland, which has no standing army, is a NATO member, part of the European Economic Area, and participates in the Schengen Agreement. Reykjavik previously applied for EU membership in 2009, but negotiations were complicated by fisheries issues and withdrawn in 2015 when euroskeptics came to power.

In spring, the Icelandic parliament is expected to consider a resolution for a referendum on EU accession. If approved, the vote would take place within nine months. Public opinion polls in 2025 indicate a majority in favor of joining: Prósent found 45% support, 35% opposed, while Gallup showed similar results. If the referendum passes, Iceland could become an EU member within a few years.