World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Why Moscow Does Not Target Zelensky: Russian Military Expert Explains

Russia Has No Strategic Interest in Removing Ukraine’s Leadership
World

Military expert, combat veteran, and reserve officer Oleg Shalandin explained why Moscow does not seek to eliminate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky or the head of his office, former chief of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov, who is listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia's financial monitoring authority.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky

Speaking on the program "We Are Aware” on Tsargrad, Shalandin said that the Russian Armed Forces are technically capable of striking Ukraine's top leadership "with a single blow,” but stressed that such an action would not solve the underlying problems of the conflict.

Eliminating Leaders Would Not End the Conflict

A viewer of the program asked whether Russian forces planned to strike Ukrainian decision-making centers after Budanov, designated in Russia as a terrorist and extremist, became head of the presidential office. Shalandin replied that while such steps may appear logical, in reality they would not bring the conflict to an end.

"Behind these people [Zelensky and Budanov] stands a very large pyramid that widens downward to its base. Eliminating one or two individuals, even the top figures, will not lead to the problem being resolved. At the moment, by and large, Zelensky suits us, even in the illegitimate form of his continued hold on power. And Budanov, in a certain sense, also suits us,”

The reserve officer added that if Moscow had considered their removal necessary, it would already have done so.

Predictability Works in Moscow's Favor

According to Shalandin, the actions of the Ukrainian president and the head of his office are largely predictable, which benefits Moscow.

"We now have a situation in which we understand what they are going to do. Yes, not always. Yes, they are cunning people. But one way or another, they can certainly be struck with a single blow, though the global problem would not be solved,”

Earlier, American analyst Mark Sleboda also stated that eliminating Zelensky would be disadvantageous for Russia. In his view, Moscow could benefit from the corruption scandal unfolding in Ukraine, since any destabilization in Kyiv works in Russia's favor.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control
World
Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control
NATO Floods Rzeszow With Transport Aircraft Amid Urgent Ukraine Resupply
World
NATO Floods Rzeszow With Transport Aircraft Amid Urgent Ukraine Resupply
China Surpasses Russia in Number of Nuclear Submarines
World
China Surpasses Russia in Number of Nuclear Submarines
Popular
Asteroid CE2XZW2 Raises Impact Concerns After Recent Discovery

A recently discovered asteroid known as CE2XZW2 may collide with Earth with a high degree of probability, according to a senior researcher at Russia’s Institute of Applied Astronomy

Astronomers Track Asteroid CE2XZW2 With Potential Earth Impact
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
NATO Ramps Up Military Airlift to Poland’s Rzeszow Hub as Arms Supplies to Ukraine Intensify
American Visa Freeze Leaves Russian Tourists Locked Out of the US
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows Guy Somerset Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In Oleg Artyukov Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm
Kyiv’s Confrontation Path with Russia Ended in Crisis, Analyst Says
Chinese Navy Overtakes Russia in Nuclear Submarine Fleet Size
Greenland’s Rare Earths Expose Europe’s Strategic Blind Spot
Greenland’s Rare Earths Expose Europe’s Strategic Blind Spot
Last materials
Russia Has No Strategic Interest in Removing Ukraine’s Leadership
Putin to Deliver Major Foreign Policy Speech to Ambassadors in Kremlin
Greenland Sees Quiet Military Buildup After Failed US Talks
US Carrier Strike Group Moves Toward Middle East Amid Iran Tensions
Former CSKA Academy Defender Lionel Adams Dies at 31 in Moscow Region
Kremlin Agrees With Trump: Zelensky Slowing Ukraine Conflict Settlement
Deadly Snowfall Hits Kamchatka as Roof Avalanches Kill Two Residents
Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer Shares How Much He Spends Each Month
Former Russian Deputy Labor Minister Found Dead in Moscow
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.