Ukraine's Fourth Defense Minister Since 2022 Promises Anti-Corruption Drive

Ukraine Appoints Digital Transformation Architect as New Defense Minister
World

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has approved the appointment of Mikhail Fedorov as the country's new minister of defense on the second attempt, according to RBC-Ukraine. The decision was supported by 277 lawmakers, exceeding the minimum required 226 votes. A day earlier, parliament had failed to back his candidacy.

Ukrainian Parliament
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ukrainian Parliament

Fourth Defense Minister Since the Start of the War

Mikhail Fedorov becomes the fourth person to head Ukraine's Defense Ministry since the beginning of the full-scale conflict with Russia in 2022. Before him, the post was held by Oleksii Reznikov, Rustem Umerov, and Denys Shmyhal, who is now expected to move to the position of first vice prime minister and minister of energy.

Until recently, Fedorov served as first vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, a role he had held since 2019. He was formally dismissed from that post ahead of the parliamentary vote.

Zelensky's Rationale: Drones and Digital Warfare

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, explaining his decision, emphasized that Fedorov is deeply involved in what he described as the "drone line” — the development and deployment of unmanned systems for the armed forces. According to Zelensky, Fedorov's experience in digital governance and technology-driven reforms could translate into much-needed changes within the military.

Audit, Corruption, and Defense Capability

Speaking from the parliamentary rostrum, Fedorov said his first priority would be a comprehensive financial audit of the Defense Ministry.

"I will start with an audit to resolve the problems that have accumulated over the years, while preserving the country's defense capability,”

He placed particular emphasis on fighting corruption, a chronic issue that has repeatedly undermined public trust in Ukraine's defense procurement and logistics systems.

From Digital Reforms to National Security

Mikhail Fedorov joined the Ukrainian government in 2019 at the age of 28, becoming the youngest minister in the country's history. He spearheaded the "State in a Smartphone” initiative and oversaw the launch of the Diia digital public services platform, which became one of the most visible symbols of Ukraine's modernization drive.

Before entering government, Fedorov led the digital strategy of Volodymyr Zelensky's 2019 presidential campaign. According to Forbes, with a relatively modest budget, he helped build an online audience of more than one million followers across multiple platforms.

Background and Early Career

Born on January 21, 1991, in the town of Vasylivka in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Fedorov developed an early interest in chess and digital technologies. As a student, he assisted teachers in digitizing учебные materials and worked seasonal jobs for local farmers. He also experimented with monetizing online gaming by selling virtual assets for real money.

In 2014, Fedorov ran for parliament as part of the 5.10 party list, which failed to enter the Verkhovna Rada. Four years later, he joined Zelensky's team and soon became a key figure in Ukraine's digital transformation.

Ongoing Government Reshuffle

Fedorov's appointment comes amid a broader reshuffle in Ukraine's leadership. Since early January, the country has seen changes in the head of the presidential office, military intelligence leadership, the Security Service of Ukraine, and several regional administrations.

With the war continuing and pressure mounting on defense institutions, Fedorov now faces the challenge of translating his success in digital reforms into tangible results on the battlefield and within one of Ukraine's most sensitive ministries.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
