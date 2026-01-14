Trump Praised in Russia for Greenland Claims

Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control

Dmitry Puchkov, a Russian blogger and translator widely known by his nickname Goblin, publicly praised US President Donald Trump for the way he explains Washington's claims over Greenland. Speaking on air with Sputnik Radio, Puchkov described Trump's argumentation as effective and historically grounded.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Weigert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ilulissat harbour (Greenland)

According to Puchkov, Trump's reference to history strengthens his position by questioning Denmark's legal claim to the island.

"Trump is a smart man. He has already brought history into the discussion and clearly says: "You are not right,'” Puchkov said.

Puchkov also expressed skepticism that Denmark would ever engage in a military confrontation with the United States over Greenland. In his view, geopolitical realities make such a scenario unrealistic.

He further speculated that Greenland's population could potentially accept closer ties with Washington if tangible economic benefits were offered. According to Puchkov, financial incentives could quickly shift public sentiment.

"Give them a hundred dollars each and everything will calm down immediately. They would say: "Now this is different. At least we see some benefit. Now we are Americans,'” he remarked.

Donald Trump previously questioned Denmark's historical rights to Greenland, stating that a landing made several centuries ago does not automatically constitute ownership. His remarks triggered concern among European allies and renewed debate over sovereignty in the Arctic region.

In response, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland's Minister of Independence and Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt are preparing for talks with US Vice President J. D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their goal is to persuade the US administration to abandon territorial claims that could destabilize transatlantic relations.

According to Bloomberg, European officials view the upcoming discussions as a serious test, warning that aggressive pressure from Washington could undermine NATO unity. The report notes differing diplomatic styles among US negotiators, with Rubio associated with a hardline approach aligned with Trump's strategy, while Vance is seen as supportive of bold and unconventional deals.

The situation has heightened anxiety across Europe, as Greenland's strategic importance in the Arctic continues to grow amid increasing competition between major powers.