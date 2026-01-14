World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Praised in Russia for Greenland Claims

Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control
World

Dmitry Puchkov, a Russian blogger and translator widely known by his nickname Goblin, publicly praised US President Donald Trump for the way he explains Washington's claims over Greenland. Speaking on air with Sputnik Radio, Puchkov described Trump's argumentation as effective and historically grounded.

Ilulissat harbour (Greenland)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Weigert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ilulissat harbour (Greenland)

According to Puchkov, Trump's reference to history strengthens his position by questioning Denmark's legal claim to the island.

"Trump is a smart man. He has already brought history into the discussion and clearly says: "You are not right,'” Puchkov said.

Puchkov also expressed skepticism that Denmark would ever engage in a military confrontation with the United States over Greenland. In his view, geopolitical realities make such a scenario unrealistic.

He further speculated that Greenland's population could potentially accept closer ties with Washington if tangible economic benefits were offered. According to Puchkov, financial incentives could quickly shift public sentiment.

"Give them a hundred dollars each and everything will calm down immediately. They would say: "Now this is different. At least we see some benefit. Now we are Americans,'” he remarked.

Donald Trump previously questioned Denmark's historical rights to Greenland, stating that a landing made several centuries ago does not automatically constitute ownership. His remarks triggered concern among European allies and renewed debate over sovereignty in the Arctic region.

In response, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland's Minister of Independence and Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt are preparing for talks with US Vice President J. D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their goal is to persuade the US administration to abandon territorial claims that could destabilize transatlantic relations.

According to Bloomberg, European officials view the upcoming discussions as a serious test, warning that aggressive pressure from Washington could undermine NATO unity. The report notes differing diplomatic styles among US negotiators, with Rubio associated with a hardline approach aligned with Trump's strategy, while Vance is seen as supportive of bold and unconventional deals.

The situation has heightened anxiety across Europe, as Greenland's strategic importance in the Arctic continues to grow amid increasing competition between major powers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
High-Profile Dismissal: Russian General Loses Command Following Donetsk Operation
Russia
High-Profile Dismissal: Russian General Loses Command Following Donetsk Operation
Record Iskander Missile Strike Hits Ukraine’s Energy System
Hotspots and Incidents
Record Iskander Missile Strike Hits Ukraine’s Energy System
Trump Envoys Witkoff and Kushner Preparing Moscow Visit for Talks With Putin
World
Trump Envoys Witkoff and Kushner Preparing Moscow Visit for Talks With Putin
Popular
Russia Responds to USA's Plans to Annex Greenland

Greenland has emerged as a new geopolitical focal point after US lawmakers proposed its annexation, prompting sharp reactions from Russian political figures and contrasting assessments of Moscow’s intentions

Russia Remains Only Force Able to Stop US Annexation of Greenland
Putin Places Assets of Rockwool and Canpack Under Temporary State Control
Rockwool and Canpack Become Latest Western Firms Hit by Russian Asset Takeover
From Economic Collapse to Calls for Regime Change: What Is Happening in Iran
Russia Launches Unprecedented Iskander-M Barrage on Ukraine’s Power Infrastructure
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In Oleg Artyukov Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko
Silver Surges Past Nvidia in Global Asset Rankings, Second Only to Gold
Russia Sets New Record as International Reserves Surge to $763.9 Billion
Russian General Akhmedov Removed From Command After December Operation
Russian General Akhmedov Removed From Command After December Operation
Last materials
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Russia Open to Dialogue With Witkoff and Kushner, Lavrov Says
Scientists Find Black Rice May Protect Memory in People Over 50
NATO Floods Rzeszow With Transport Aircraft Amid Urgent Ukraine Resupply
Ukraine Appoints Digital Transformation Architect as New Defense Minister
Iranian Youth Footballer Rebin Moradi Killed During Protests in Tehran
Trump Envoys Witkoff and Kushner Preparing Moscow Visit for Talks With Putin
Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control
China Surpasses Russia in Number of Nuclear Submarines
Russia’s New Car Market Shrinks in 2025 as Chinese Brands Lose Ground
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.