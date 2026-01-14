Chinese Navy Overtakes Russia in Nuclear Submarine Fleet Size

China has surpassed Russia in the number of operational nuclear-powered submarines, placing second globally after the United States, according to Military Watch Magazine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ SECNAV departs a Chinese submarine. (8232067241)

China's Growing Nuclear Submarine Fleet

According to the publication's assessment, the Chinese Navy currently operates 32 active nuclear-powered submarines. In comparison, Russia is estimated to possess between 25 and 28 such vessels. The magazine emphasizes that China now trails only the United States in total nuclear submarine strength.

This development reflects Beijing's long-term investment in naval modernization, with a particular focus on undersea capabilities designed to enhance strategic deterrence and power projection.

Russia's Naval Shipbuilding Output

Despite falling behind China in overall numbers, Russia continues to replenish its fleet. In December, Viktor Evtukhov, head of the Russian presidential administration's department for state policy in the defense-industrial complex, stated that Russian shipyards delivered 19 surface vessels and three submarines to the Russian Navy in 2025.

Russian authorities maintain that fleet renewal remains a priority, with emphasis on advanced technologies and strategic platforms rather than sheer numerical parity.

Testing of Strategic Underwater Systems

In October, President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia had successfully conducted tests of the nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon. The announcement was made during his visit to the Central Military Clinical Hospital named after Mandryka.

The Poseidon system is widely regarded as part of Russia's strategic deterrence architecture, designed to complement its manned submarine fleet with autonomous nuclear-capable platforms.

Global Naval Balance

While China's numerical advantage marks a significant milestone, analysts note that overall naval strength depends not only on the number of submarines but also on their stealth, armament, crew training, and integration into broader military doctrine.

Nonetheless, the shift underscores China's rapid ascent as a maritime power and highlights changing dynamics in global naval competition.