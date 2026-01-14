World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chinese Navy Overtakes Russia in Nuclear Submarine Fleet Size

China Surpasses Russia in Number of Nuclear Submarines
World

China has surpassed Russia in the number of operational nuclear-powered submarines, placing second globally after the United States, according to Military Watch Magazine.

SECNAV departs a Chinese submarine. (8232067241)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
SECNAV departs a Chinese submarine. (8232067241)

China's Growing Nuclear Submarine Fleet

According to the publication's assessment, the Chinese Navy currently operates 32 active nuclear-powered submarines. In comparison, Russia is estimated to possess between 25 and 28 such vessels. The magazine emphasizes that China now trails only the United States in total nuclear submarine strength.

This development reflects Beijing's long-term investment in naval modernization, with a particular focus on undersea capabilities designed to enhance strategic deterrence and power projection.

Russia's Naval Shipbuilding Output

Despite falling behind China in overall numbers, Russia continues to replenish its fleet. In December, Viktor Evtukhov, head of the Russian presidential administration's department for state policy in the defense-industrial complex, stated that Russian shipyards delivered 19 surface vessels and three submarines to the Russian Navy in 2025.

Russian authorities maintain that fleet renewal remains a priority, with emphasis on advanced technologies and strategic platforms rather than sheer numerical parity.

Testing of Strategic Underwater Systems

In October, President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia had successfully conducted tests of the nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon. The announcement was made during his visit to the Central Military Clinical Hospital named after Mandryka.

Russia has carried out trials of a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle known as Poseidon.

The Poseidon system is widely regarded as part of Russia's strategic deterrence architecture, designed to complement its manned submarine fleet with autonomous nuclear-capable platforms.

Global Naval Balance

While China's numerical advantage marks a significant milestone, analysts note that overall naval strength depends not only on the number of submarines but also on their stealth, armament, crew training, and integration into broader military doctrine.

Nonetheless, the shift underscores China's rapid ascent as a maritime power and highlights changing dynamics in global naval competition.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Apple Users Urged to Reboot Their iPhones Regularly as iOS 26 Adoption Slows
Society
Apple Users Urged to Reboot Their iPhones Regularly as iOS 26 Adoption Slows
Russia’s International Reserves Hit Historic High of $763.9 Billion
Russia
Russia’s International Reserves Hit Historic High of $763.9 Billion
Russia Ready to Resume EU Dialogue if Europe Is Honest About Ukraine
World
Russia Ready to Resume EU Dialogue if Europe Is Honest About Ukraine
Popular
Russia Responds to USA's Plans to Annex Greenland

Greenland has emerged as a new geopolitical focal point after US lawmakers proposed its annexation, prompting sharp reactions from Russian political figures and contrasting assessments of Moscow’s intentions

Russia Remains Only Force Able to Stop US Annexation of Greenland
Putin Places Assets of Rockwool and Canpack Under Temporary State Control
Rockwool and Canpack Become Latest Western Firms Hit by Russian Asset Takeover
From Economic Collapse to Calls for Regime Change: What Is Happening in Iran
Russia Launches Unprecedented Iskander-M Barrage on Ukraine’s Power Infrastructure
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In Oleg Artyukov Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko
Silver Surges Past Nvidia in Global Asset Rankings, Second Only to Gold
Russia Sets New Record as International Reserves Surge to $763.9 Billion
Russian General Akhmedov Removed From Command After December Operation
Russian General Akhmedov Removed From Command After December Operation
Last materials
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Russia Open to Dialogue With Witkoff and Kushner, Lavrov Says
Scientists Find Black Rice May Protect Memory in People Over 50
NATO Floods Rzeszow With Transport Aircraft Amid Urgent Ukraine Resupply
Ukraine Appoints Digital Transformation Architect as New Defense Minister
Iranian Youth Footballer Rebin Moradi Killed During Protests in Tehran
Trump Envoys Witkoff and Kushner Preparing Moscow Visit for Talks With Putin
Trump Should Pay Every Greenlander $100 to Get Island Under Total Control
China Surpasses Russia in Number of Nuclear Submarines
Russia’s New Car Market Shrinks in 2025 as Chinese Brands Lose Ground
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.