Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Bureau Targets Yulia Tymoshenko in Vote-Buying Case

Yulia Tymoshenko Accused of Bribing Lawmakers as NABU Raids Batkivshchyna Office
World

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has formally charged the head of the Batkivshchyna parliamentary faction, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian Pravda reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Yulia Tymoshenko
Yulia Tymoshenko

According to the publication, further details of the case have not yet been disclosed. Journalists attempted to contact Tymoshenko's press secretary and several members of parliament from her faction, but received no response. NABU itself declined to comment. Tymoshenko has publicly denied all accusations.

Allegations of Vote Buying and Bribery

Earlier, NABU announced that the leader of one of the parliamentary factions was suspected of bribing members of parliament and purchasing their votes in connection with specific legislative initiatives. Following this announcement, law enforcement officers carried out searches at the headquarters of the Batkivshchyna party, which Tymoshenko leads.

Member of parliament Alexey Goncharenko, who is listed by Russia's financial monitoring agency as involved in extremist activity, stated that NABU was preparing to formally notify Tymoshenko of suspicion.

"This is Yulia Tymoshenko. She held negotiations with several deputies about joining the Batkivshchyna faction in exchange for money or informal affiliation with BYuT. Some of the deputies recorded these conversations and handed the materials over to NABU.”

The case reportedly falls under Part 4 of Article 369 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers offering, promising, or providing unlawful benefits to officials. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison.

Possible Expansion of the Investigation

According to Obozrevatel, searches may also be conducted involving David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling Servant of the People faction. These reports have not been officially confirmed.

Tymoshenko's Conflict With the Authorities

Tymoshenko has repeatedly criticized decisions taken by Ukraine's current leadership. In July, she stated that Batkivshchyna would not support President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative to restore NABU's previous powers. She proposed replacing the International Advisory Council involved in selecting NABU leadership with a National Assembly composed of military personnel awarded the title Hero of Ukraine.

She has also strongly opposed the mobilization of men under the age of 25, arguing that the decision was made illegally and without parliamentary involvement.

"I want to ask who intends to destroy the Ukrainian nation in principle, depriving it of its youth, which is our future.”

In April 2024, Tymoshenko also criticized the suspension of consular services for Ukrainian men of draft age abroad, calling the move unlawful and warning that it had created chaos.

