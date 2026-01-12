World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack

Advanced Russian-made S-300 air defense systems purchased by Venezuela in 2009 were not connected to radar systems during the US attack, leaving the country's airspace undefended, The New York Times reported, citing US officials and military experts.

S-300 - 2009 Moscow Victory Day Parade (6)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
S-300 - 2009 Moscow Victory Day Parade (6)

S-300 Systems Left in Storage for Years

According to sources cited by the newspaper, Venezuela was unable to properly maintain or operate its S-300 systems, as well as Buk air defense complexes, which made the country highly vulnerable during the US strikes.

NYT journalists analyzed photographs, videos, and satellite images and concluded that some air defense components were still stored in warehouses at the time of the attack.

Air Defense Not Connected to Radars

Despite months of warnings about a possible invasion, Venezuela's air defense systems were not connected to radar stations. This failure played a decisive role in the success of the US operation, the report said.

"Years of corruption, poor logistics, and sanctions have likely severely degraded Venezuela's air defense readiness,” said Richard de la Torre, a former CIA station chief in Venezuela.

Limits of Buk Systems

The Telegram channel Military Informant reported that Venezuela possessed Buk-M2E systems, which were incapable of intercepting US aircraft that launched weapons from distances two to three times greater than the systems' effective range.

According to the channel, these systems could only have targeted helicopters, but operational incompetence, spare-parts shortages, and the effectiveness of the US first-strike campaign prevented even that.

Background of Venezuela's Air Defense Purchases

Venezuela announced the purchase of Russian air defense systems in 2009 under then-President Hugo Chávez, who described the acquisition as a deterrent against potential US aggression.

The S-300 purchase was part of a multibillion-dollar rearmament program. Prior to that, Caracas relied on US-made weapons, but Washington banned such deliveries in 2006 amid worsening relations.

US Operation and Capture of Maduro

On January 3, US forces launched airstrikes on targets in Venezuela's capital and across the country, according to the Venezuelan government.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores had been captured and taken out of the country.

Trump also declared himself acting president of Venezuela and published an image styled as a Wikipedia screenshot stating that he has held that position since January 2026.

