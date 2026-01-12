Mexico’s Sheinbaum Says US Invasion Ruled Out After Call With Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that a US invasion of Mexico is no longer under consideration following a phone call with American President Donald Trump.

'Very Pleasant' Conversation With Trump

Speaking at a press conference streamed on her official page on X, Sheinbaum was asked by a journalist whether the issue of a possible US invasion of Mexico was now off the table. "Yes,” the Mexican president replied.

In a subsequent post, Sheinbaum said she had held a "very pleasant conversation” with Trump. According to her, the two leaders discussed security issues, the fight against drug trafficking, and cooperation based on mutual respect.

Joint Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

During the call, Sheinbaum informed Trump of the results achieved through joint security efforts, including a 50 percent reduction in fentanyl smuggling from Mexico into the United States, Excelsior reported.

The leaders agreed to continue cooperation while respecting each other's national sovereignty.

Background to US-Mexico Tensions

On January 9, Trump named Mexico as the next target after Venezuela in the fight against drug trafficking. In response, Sheinbaum called for closer coordination with the United States on security matters after Trump threatened to strike Mexican drug cartels on land.

Previously, Trump said he was "not happy” with Mexico and did not rule out the possibility of launching strikes on Mexican territory, stating that everything must be done to stop the flow of drugs.

NBC had earlier reported that the Trump administration was considering ground operations in Mexico, including drone strikes against drug laboratories and cartel leaders. Following those reports, Mexico's Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Ronald Johnson, later saying the meeting took place in a "friendly atmosphere.”