World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mexico’s Sheinbaum Says US Invasion Ruled Out After Call With Trump

Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
World

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that a US invasion of Mexico is no longer under consideration following a phone call with American President Donald Trump.

Mexico
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Free More Info
Mexico

'Very Pleasant' Conversation With Trump

Speaking at a press conference streamed on her official page on X, Sheinbaum was asked by a journalist whether the issue of a possible US invasion of Mexico was now off the table. "Yes,” the Mexican president replied.

In a subsequent post, Sheinbaum said she had held a "very pleasant conversation” with Trump. According to her, the two leaders discussed security issues, the fight against drug trafficking, and cooperation based on mutual respect.

Joint Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

During the call, Sheinbaum informed Trump of the results achieved through joint security efforts, including a 50 percent reduction in fentanyl smuggling from Mexico into the United States, Excelsior reported.

The leaders agreed to continue cooperation while respecting each other's national sovereignty.

Background to US-Mexico Tensions

On January 9, Trump named Mexico as the next target after Venezuela in the fight against drug trafficking. In response, Sheinbaum called for closer coordination with the United States on security matters after Trump threatened to strike Mexican drug cartels on land.

Previously, Trump said he was "not happy” with Mexico and did not rule out the possibility of launching strikes on Mexican territory, stating that everything must be done to stop the flow of drugs.

NBC had earlier reported that the Trump administration was considering ground operations in Mexico, including drone strikes against drug laboratories and cartel leaders. Following those reports, Mexico's Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Ronald Johnson, later saying the meeting took place in a "friendly atmosphere.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Columnists
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
World
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
Popular
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official

A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses

Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists Costantino Ceoldo Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie Guy Somerset
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack
The year 2026 has started fiercely
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Minneapolis Killing Sparks Nationwide Protests and Fears of Civil Conflict in US
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.