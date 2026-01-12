Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict

Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals

Russia must provide a clear response to the proposals put forward by the United States and Ukraine on ending the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky Calls for Direct Answer from Moscow

"We have formulated our vision, and there must be a clear answer from Russia as to whether they are ready to end the war on realistic terms,” the Ukrainian leader stated.

Zelensky also called for increased pressure on Moscow if Russia refuses to accept Ukraine's conditions for a peaceful settlement.

Talks with the United States on Post-War Recovery

Earlier, Zelensky said he was discussing a potential free trade agreement with the United States as part of a broader package of measures aimed at rebuilding the country after the conflict ends.

According to him, the proposed deal would include zero tariffs on trade with the United States and would apply to several industrially developed regions of Ukraine.