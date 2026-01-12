World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict

Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
World

Russia must provide a clear response to the proposals put forward by the United States and Ukraine on ending the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky Calls for Direct Answer from Moscow

"We have formulated our vision, and there must be a clear answer from Russia as to whether they are ready to end the war on realistic terms,” the Ukrainian leader stated.

Zelensky also called for increased pressure on Moscow if Russia refuses to accept Ukraine's conditions for a peaceful settlement.

Talks with the United States on Post-War Recovery

Earlier, Zelensky said he was discussing a potential free trade agreement with the United States as part of a broader package of measures aimed at rebuilding the country after the conflict ends.

According to him, the proposed deal would include zero tariffs on trade with the United States and would apply to several industrially developed regions of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Columnists
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
World
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
Popular
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official

A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses

Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists Costantino Ceoldo Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie Guy Somerset
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack
The year 2026 has started fiercely
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Minneapolis Killing Sparks Nationwide Protests and Fears of Civil Conflict in US
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.