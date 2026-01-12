World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Death of Russian Diplomat in Cyprus Raises Questions as Police Seek Answers

Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
World

Cyprus police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a senior employee of the Russian embassy in the republic, according to the television channel ANT1.

Cyprus flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EUCyprus, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Cyprus flag

Body Found Inside Russian Embassy in Nicosia

According to the report, a high-ranking staff member of the Russian embassy in Nicosia was found dead in his office on January 8. Cypriot authorities received notification several hours later.

When a specially assigned police team arrived at the embassy, officials denied them entry. Embassy staff later handed over the body to the police in the courtyard of the diplomatic complex, the channel reported.

Police Requests and Suicide Claim

Cyprus police requested permission to conduct investigative actions inside the embassy but received a refusal. Representatives of the diplomatic mission stated that the man died by suicide.

Law enforcement officers transported the body for a forensic examination to establish the precise circumstances of death.

Letter Left by Deceased and Repatriation Plans

According to ANT1, the deceased, identified as A. V. Panov, left a letter. Its contents have not been disclosed and are expected to be sent to Moscow.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Cyprus confirmed the death of staff member A. V. Panov and stated that it is cooperating with Cypriot authorities while arranging the prompt repatriation of his body to Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Columnists
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
World
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
Popular
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official

A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses

Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists Costantino Ceoldo Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie Guy Somerset
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack
The year 2026 has started fiercely
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Minneapolis Killing Sparks Nationwide Protests and Fears of Civil Conflict in US
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.