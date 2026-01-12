Death of Russian Diplomat in Cyprus Raises Questions as Police Seek Answers

Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia

Cyprus police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a senior employee of the Russian embassy in the republic, according to the television channel ANT1.

Body Found Inside Russian Embassy in Nicosia

According to the report, a high-ranking staff member of the Russian embassy in Nicosia was found dead in his office on January 8. Cypriot authorities received notification several hours later.

When a specially assigned police team arrived at the embassy, officials denied them entry. Embassy staff later handed over the body to the police in the courtyard of the diplomatic complex, the channel reported.

Police Requests and Suicide Claim

Cyprus police requested permission to conduct investigative actions inside the embassy but received a refusal. Representatives of the diplomatic mission stated that the man died by suicide.

Law enforcement officers transported the body for a forensic examination to establish the precise circumstances of death.

Letter Left by Deceased and Repatriation Plans

According to ANT1, the deceased, identified as A. V. Panov, left a letter. Its contents have not been disclosed and are expected to be sent to Moscow.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Cyprus confirmed the death of staff member A. V. Panov and stated that it is cooperating with Cypriot authorities while arranging the prompt repatriation of his body to Russia.