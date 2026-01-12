Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington

Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'

Greenland has been part of the Kingdom of Denmark for centuries, a fact repeatedly recognized at the international level. This was stated by Jesper Møller Sørensen, Denmark's ambassador to the United States, in response to claims by US Special Envoy for Greenland Jeff Landry, who accused Copenhagen of "occupying” the island.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nanopixi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Greenlandic flag

"Yes, history matters. The Kingdom of Denmark has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States. After September 11, Denmark answered the call of the US. We lost more soldiers per capita in Afghanistan than any other NATO ally. Facts also matter: Greenland has been part of Denmark for centuries,”

Sørensen emphasized that the future of Greenland must be decided exclusively by its people. According to him, the overwhelming majority of Greenlanders have voted in favor of self-government while remaining within the Danish kingdom.

The diplomat also called on Washington to continue cooperation with Copenhagen in addressing security challenges in the Arctic, noting that stability in the region requires coordinated action rather than confrontational rhetoric.

Trump's Remarks on Greenland's Security

The diplomatic exchange follows recent statements by Donald Trump, who questioned Denmark's ability to defend Greenland and highlighted growing military activity by Russia and China in the Arctic.

"You know what their defense is, two dog sleds," he said, while Russia and China have "destroyers and submarines all over the place." "If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will, and I'm not letting that happen," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Greenland should make the deal, because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over," he added.

Trump's comments were widely circulated in US media and reignited debate over Greenland's strategic importance amid rising geopolitical competition in the Arctic.

US Claims of Occupation

Earlier, Jeff Landry claimed that Denmark had occupied Greenland in violation of United Nations norms. He argued that during World War II, the United States effectively protected Greenland's sovereignty at a time when Denmark was unable to do so.

Copenhagen has consistently rejected this interpretation, pointing to Greenland's internationally recognized status and the democratic will of its population as the foundation of its relationship with Denmark.

Danish officials maintain that any discussion about Greenland's future must respect both historical facts and the principle of self-determination, warning that politicizing the issue risks undermining Arctic security cooperation.