World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Greenland Defense Remains Active as EU Prepares for Potential US Confrontation

Denmark’s 1952 Royal Decree Keeps Greenland Defenses on High Alert
World

A royal decree from 1952, which allows Danish forces to open fire on intruders in Greenland without prior approval, remains in effect, Berlingske publication said citing Denmark's Ministry of Defense.

Greenland
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ville Miettinen from Helsinki, Finland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Greenland

Royal Decree Keeps Greenland on High Alert

The newspaper notes that the directive for Greenland's defense is still fully active. Under the decree, military personnel protecting the island can immediately fire upon any invasion without waiting for orders from higher authorities.

EU Prepares Amid Rising US Tensions

Earlier, Politico reported, citing NATO sources, European politicians, and diplomats, that the European Union has contingency plans to deploy troops to Greenland in case of a U. S. move against the Danish territory.

The report also highlighted that EU officials have urged preparations for a potential direct confrontation with U. S. President Donald Trump over his claims on Greenland.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Columnists
Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
World
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
Popular
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official

A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses

Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists Costantino Ceoldo Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie Guy Somerset
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack
The year 2026 has started fiercely
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Minneapolis Killing Sparks Nationwide Protests and Fears of Civil Conflict in US
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.