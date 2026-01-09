Greenland Defense Remains Active as EU Prepares for Potential US Confrontation

Denmark’s 1952 Royal Decree Keeps Greenland Defenses on High Alert

A royal decree from 1952, which allows Danish forces to open fire on intruders in Greenland without prior approval, remains in effect, Berlingske publication said citing Denmark's Ministry of Defense.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ville Miettinen from Helsinki, Finland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Greenland

The newspaper notes that the directive for Greenland's defense is still fully active. Under the decree, military personnel protecting the island can immediately fire upon any invasion without waiting for orders from higher authorities.

EU Prepares Amid Rising US Tensions

Earlier, Politico reported, citing NATO sources, European politicians, and diplomats, that the European Union has contingency plans to deploy troops to Greenland in case of a U. S. move against the Danish territory.

The report also highlighted that EU officials have urged preparations for a potential direct confrontation with U. S. President Donald Trump over his claims on Greenland.