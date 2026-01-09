Oreshnik Missile Attack Sends Escalation Signal Amid Ukraine War Debate

Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO

Russia's reported strike using the Oreshnik missile system has fueled intense political reactions, with analysts, officials, and European leaders offering sharply diverging assessments of its meaning and consequences.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuroset Oreshnik missile

Analysts Criticize Zelensky and Warn of Escalation

Tuomas Malinen, a professor at the University of Helsinki, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earned another Oreshnik strike by choosing to play what he described as "stupid games.”

"You get the prizes that match the games you play, Zelensky,” Malinen wrote on the social media platform X, commenting on the reported missile attack.

On the morning of January 9, reports emerged that Russian armed forces carried out another strike on Ukraine using the Oreshnik missile system. According to available information, the target may have been an underground gas storage facility in the Lviv region.

Glenn Diesen, a professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, described the strike as a signal directed at NATO. Writing on X, he said the attack pointed to a dangerous upward movement along what he called the "escalation ladder.”

"Russia struck Ukraine at night with an Oreshnik missile. This is a warning to NATO, as we are rapidly climbing the escalation ladder,” Diesen stated.

He argued that several recent incidents had little connection to what he described as a proxy war in Ukraine. Diesen cited alleged attacks on Russia's nuclear early warning systems, strategic bombers, and, in December 2025, what he claimed was an assault involving the CIA on a nuclear command center located at the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region.

"These are test strikes against Russia's nuclear capabilities. We are very close to a direct war, and Oreshnik missiles carry enormous power and cannot be stopped,” Diesen said, rejecting claims that Russia deserved such attacks or that Ukraine carried them out independently.

Russian Officials Signal Tougher Actions Ahead

Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma's defense committee, said the Oreshnik strike represented only an initial stage of Russia's response. "These are just the flowers; the berries are still to come,” he said, commenting on the use of Russian weapons against Ukrainian targets.

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also pointed to rising global instability, calling the start of 2026 "turbulent” in a post on his Telegram channel.

Medvedev linked the situation to several events, including the alleged abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, potential new anti-Russian sanctions announced by U. S. President Donald Trump, and the seizure of a Russian oil tanker.

"In any case, current international relations have turned into outright chaos since the beginning of the year,” Medvedev said.

European Leaders Call for Dialogue With Moscow

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the European Union must engage in talks with Russia on Ukraine.

"I believe the EU must also begin negotiations with Russia,” Meloni stated, adding that she agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's earlier calls for dialogue.

She also supported the position of Italian Deputy Prime Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini, who has advocated for direct contacts with Moscow.

At the same time, Meloni noted uncertainty over who within the EU would represent the bloc in such talks. "There are too many voices,” she said.