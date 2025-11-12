World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Corruption Allegations Shake Ukrainian Leadership, Raise Tensions with Trump

Zelensky Faces Political Turmoil Amid Corruption Scandal
World

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine risks encountering complications in his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following accusations from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) against businessman Timur Mindich, also known as Zelensky’s “wallet,” for establishing a corruption scheme, according to ABC News.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky

The scandal could reignite tensions between Zelensky and President Trump, particularly given that some prominent right-wing allies have long accused the Ukrainian leader of corruption. Analysts suggest that potential involvement of senior ministers in the case may undermine the “moral spirit of Ukrainian society in the midst of active combat operations.”

Corruption Scandal in Ukraine

On November 10, NABU officials conducted searches at Mindich’s residence, though they did not find him, as he had left the country a few hours earlier. Mindich, 46, has been a significant figure in Ukrainian business and politics since the early 2000s. He co-owns the studio Kvartal 95, founded by Zelensky, as well as the casting agency Fire Point and numerous other companies. Mindich is also known for his close ties to Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky and has historically acted as a trusted aide, handling tasks ranging from organizing affairs to managing personal requests.

NABU first drew attention to Mindich in late July, initiating a criminal investigation into multi-billion corruption schemes related to drone production involving firms connected to Zelensky’s inner circle. Investigators claim to have audio recordings in which Mindich and his associates discuss plans to divert parts of state defense contracts.

Ministerial Dismissals

In addition to Mindich, authorities also conducted searches at the homes of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and former Energy Minister. On November 12, Zelensky announced that Halushchenko and current Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk should be removed from their positions due to their involvement in the corruption scheme.

However, according to the Ukrainian outlet Strana.ua, Zelensky himself appears on the Mindich recordings. The dialogue, dated July 14, eight days before the controversial bill reducing NABU’s powers was passed, reportedly shows Zelensky contacting Minister Halushchenko following a message from Mindich.

In the recording, Mindich instructs Halushchenko on handling discussions with the president: “You must say you are ready to do everything, because you don’t want to end up as a janitor.”

Implications for US-Ukraine Relations

Former Ukrainian security officer Vasily Prozorov noted that Trump might use NABU to pressure Zelensky indirectly regarding concessions in negotiations with Russia. According to Prozorov, the U.S. could maintain plausible deniability, presenting the corruption scandal as an internal Ukrainian matter. NABU detectives were reportedly trained by U.S. intelligence officers. As of now, neither Trump nor his administration has commented on the unfolding scandal.

Zelensky’s Response

President Zelensky stated that Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Grinchuk should not remain in office. “This is a question of trust. If there are accusations, they must be addressed. The decision to remove these ministers is operational and must be swift. I have asked the Prime Minister to announce their resignations, and I urge deputies of the Verkhovna Rada to support these statements. All further steps will be resolved in the legal sphere, including NSDC sanctions based on Cabinet recommendations,” Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
American Who Joined Russian Army Praises Russia and Its People
Society
American Who Joined Russian Army Praises Russia and Its People
FSB Reveals Foiled 2024 Plot: Ukraine, with UK Help, Tried to Recruit Pilots to Steal MiG-31
World
FSB Reveals Foiled 2024 Plot: Ukraine, with UK Help, Tried to Recruit Pilots to Steal MiG-31
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airbase Housing F-16s in Retaliation for MiG-31 Hijacking Attempt
World
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airbase Housing F-16s in Retaliation for MiG-31 Hijacking Attempt
Popular
Russian MP Warns of Severe Moscow Response to UK's Oil-rig Raids

British special forces’ preparations to seize oil platforms off Russian shores could provoke a harsh Moscow response and grave consequences for anyone involved

Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airbase Housing F-16s in Retaliation for MiG-31 Hijacking Attempt
FSB: Ukraine’s Failed MiG-31 Hijack Was Meant to Provoke NATO
Russia’s MC-21 Airliner Gets Final Specs Before Launch
Special Tribunal Idea Falters: Europe Struggles to Fund Trials of Russian Leaders
Turkish C-130 Plane Crash in Georgia: Technical Failure or External Intervention? Lyuba Lulko Interview: Chief Egunwale Amusan Edu Montesanti The Enemy Within: How Fear Became America’s Favorite Addiction Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Turkish Air Force Plane Down: C-130 Crashes Near Georgian Border, Search Underway
Pokrovsk Encircled: Russian Troops Tighten Control Around Key Donetsk Stronghold
Video Shows Moment as Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Works
Video Shows Moment as Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Works
Last materials
Turkish C-130 Plane Crash in Georgia: Technical Failure or External Intervention?
Ukraine Halts Peace Talks with Russia Due to Lack of Progress
How Your Kitchen Sponge Could Make You Sick
Russia’s New Emotion-Expressing Robot Takes a Tumble on Stage During Presentation
Money Energy Rules: The Ancient Beliefs About How to Treat Your Wallet
Russians Could Face Fines for Bird Droppings Left After Feeding Flying Rats
Accident at Ukraine’s Inhul Uranium Mine Leaves Two Workers Missing
Kremlin Acknowledges Militaristic Sentiments Growing Across Europe
Serbia’s President Warns Europe Is Preparing for Major War With Russia
Rinsing Raw Chicken Spreads Dangerous Bacteria Across Your Kitchen
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.