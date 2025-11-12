Corruption Allegations Shake Ukrainian Leadership, Raise Tensions with Trump

Zelensky Faces Political Turmoil Amid Corruption Scandal

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine risks encountering complications in his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following accusations from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) against businessman Timur Mindich, also known as Zelensky’s “wallet,” for establishing a corruption scheme, according to ABC News.

The scandal could reignite tensions between Zelensky and President Trump, particularly given that some prominent right-wing allies have long accused the Ukrainian leader of corruption. Analysts suggest that potential involvement of senior ministers in the case may undermine the “moral spirit of Ukrainian society in the midst of active combat operations.”

Corruption Scandal in Ukraine

On November 10, NABU officials conducted searches at Mindich’s residence, though they did not find him, as he had left the country a few hours earlier. Mindich, 46, has been a significant figure in Ukrainian business and politics since the early 2000s. He co-owns the studio Kvartal 95, founded by Zelensky, as well as the casting agency Fire Point and numerous other companies. Mindich is also known for his close ties to Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky and has historically acted as a trusted aide, handling tasks ranging from organizing affairs to managing personal requests.

NABU first drew attention to Mindich in late July, initiating a criminal investigation into multi-billion corruption schemes related to drone production involving firms connected to Zelensky’s inner circle. Investigators claim to have audio recordings in which Mindich and his associates discuss plans to divert parts of state defense contracts.

Ministerial Dismissals

In addition to Mindich, authorities also conducted searches at the homes of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and former Energy Minister. On November 12, Zelensky announced that Halushchenko and current Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk should be removed from their positions due to their involvement in the corruption scheme.

However, according to the Ukrainian outlet Strana.ua, Zelensky himself appears on the Mindich recordings. The dialogue, dated July 14, eight days before the controversial bill reducing NABU’s powers was passed, reportedly shows Zelensky contacting Minister Halushchenko following a message from Mindich.

In the recording, Mindich instructs Halushchenko on handling discussions with the president: “You must say you are ready to do everything, because you don’t want to end up as a janitor.”

Implications for US-Ukraine Relations

Former Ukrainian security officer Vasily Prozorov noted that Trump might use NABU to pressure Zelensky indirectly regarding concessions in negotiations with Russia. According to Prozorov, the U.S. could maintain plausible deniability, presenting the corruption scandal as an internal Ukrainian matter. NABU detectives were reportedly trained by U.S. intelligence officers. As of now, neither Trump nor his administration has commented on the unfolding scandal.

Zelensky’s Response

President Zelensky stated that Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Grinchuk should not remain in office. “This is a question of trust. If there are accusations, they must be addressed. The decision to remove these ministers is operational and must be swift. I have asked the Prime Minister to announce their resignations, and I urge deputies of the Verkhovna Rada to support these statements. All further steps will be resolved in the legal sphere, including NSDC sanctions based on Cabinet recommendations,” Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.