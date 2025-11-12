World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Peace Talks Between Ukraine and Russia End with Minimal Progress

Ukraine Halts Peace Talks with Russia Due to Lack of Progress
Ukraine has announced a suspension of its peace negotiations with Russia, citing limited progress during recent talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya told The Times. He confirmed that the discussions will be paused until the end of the year.

Photo: unsplash.com by Marjan Blan is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kyslytsya noted that he had remained open to progress during bilateral talks in Istanbul, where he represented the Ukrainian delegation. Despite efforts on both sides, the talks concluded without meaningful advancements toward a resolution of the conflict.

Sanctions Against Russian Officials

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on several Russian officials involved in the negotiations, including Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian president. These measures reflect Kyiv’s ongoing stance amid stalled diplomatic efforts.

