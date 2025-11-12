Two Workers Trapped After Flooding at Ukraine Uranium Mine

Accident at Ukraine’s Inhul Uranium Mine Leaves Two Workers Missing

An accident occurred at the Inhul uranium mine in Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Open quarry

“At the VostGOK mine, emergency rescue work continues due to an extraordinary situation. On November 11, an incident occurred at the Inhul mine of the state enterprise Vostochniy Mining and Processing Plant (VostGOK),” the ministry’s statement said.

Flooding reported in underground section

According to preliminary information, a breakthrough of hydraulic backfill material caused flooding in a section of the exhausted mine block. At the time of the incident, four employees were working underground.

Two of them managed to escape to the surface, while the fate of the remaining two remains unknown. Emergency crews are carrying out rescue operations to locate and evacuate the trapped miners.

VostGOK — key uranium producer in Ukraine

The VostGOK enterprise is Ukraine’s main producer of uranium concentrate, which is used in the country’s nuclear energy sector. The Inhul mine, one of several facilities operated by VostGOK, has long been considered technically challenging due to its complex geological conditions and depth of operations.

The Ministry of Energy stated that further details about the cause of the accident and the condition of the mine will be provided after rescue operations are completed.