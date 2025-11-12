World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Russia Has Always Been Aware of the Risk of War With Europe

Russia has always understood the possibility of a military conflict with Europe and took measures to ensure its national security well in advance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Aleksandr Yunashov, published on Telegram.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
“We have always known that such a danger exists, and therefore all measures to ensure our interests and security were taken in advance,” Peskov emphasized.

Moscow shares Serbia’s concerns

The Kremlin representative noted that Moscow shares the view expressed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who recently warned that European countries are preparing for a potential war with Russia. According to Peskov, there is a noticeable rise in militaristic sentiment across the continent.

“We can see that strong militaristic moods are indeed spreading across European states,” Peskov said.

The spokesman’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations, with European defense leaders openly discussing readiness plans for possible large-scale conflicts. Moscow has repeatedly accused NATO of escalating hostilities near Russia’s borders through troop buildups and weapons supplies to Ukraine.

Russia’s proactive security measures

Peskov stressed that Russia’s defense strategy and long-term planning were designed precisely to counter such risks. The Kremlin’s policies, he said, are aimed at maintaining strategic balance and safeguarding national interests in the face of what it views as increasing Western hostility.

His comments reinforce the narrative that Russia’s current military posture and diplomatic moves stem from a long-standing assessment of potential threats, rather than short-term reactions to current events in Europe.

