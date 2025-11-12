Serbia’s President Warns Europe Is Preparing for Major War With Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that Europe is gearing up for a major conflict with Russia. Speaking about growing military readiness across the continent, Vučić cited recent comments by General Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, who said France’s military must be ready for war within the next three to four years.

Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

“This is not idle talk. Everyone is preparing for it. This statement came from a highly responsible general,” said Vučić.

The Serbian leader admitted he would “celebrate” if his fears of an approaching conflict proved unfounded, but stressed that Serbia must continue strengthening its military defenses. Vučić noted that his country finds itself “between a hammer and an anvil” in the current geopolitical climate and called for an accelerated buildup of the nation’s armed forces — particularly its Air Force.

“I will be glad and even launch fireworks if my fears of an approaching conflict turn out to be groundless. But Serbia must continue to arm itself,” Vučić emphasized.

European militaries rehearse war scenario with Russia

Defense ministers from several European countries have recently conducted military exercises simulating a potential war with Russia. The drills took place in Norway and focused on coordinated responses to hypothetical “hostile actions” by Moscow.

According to the scenario, European nations were required to analyze intelligence data, monitor social media activity, and process fragmented information to decide on the best course of action in response to perceived Russian aggression.

“These countries [in Northern Europe] live next to Russian forces. We are the states best placed to assess the risks, react effectively to threats, and make NATO take them more seriously,” said UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

Experts warn NATO could enter war after Ukraine’s defeat

Russian military expert Vasily Dandykin suggested that NATO might engage directly in war with Russia if Ukraine suffers defeat, viewing such an outcome as the alliance’s own strategic failure. He emphasized that Western countries have provided Kyiv with extensive military and intelligence support throughout the conflict.

“If not for their rockets, tanks, and aircraft, the special military operation would have been resolved long ago. They are preparing for a possible invasion of Russia while brainwashing their own citizens,” said Dandykin.

Dandykin concluded that NATO is unlikely to accept Ukraine’s loss quietly and may seek to “take revenge,” increasing the risk of direct confrontation with Moscow.