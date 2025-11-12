World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Aleksandar Vucic: 'Europe Is Getting Ready for Large-Scale Conflict With Russia

Serbia’s President Warns Europe Is Preparing for Major War With Russia
World

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that Europe is gearing up for a major conflict with Russia. Speaking about growing military readiness across the continent, Vučić cited recent comments by General Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, who said France’s military must be ready for war within the next three to four years.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić
“This is not idle talk. Everyone is preparing for it. This statement came from a highly responsible general,” said Vučić.

The Serbian leader admitted he would “celebrate” if his fears of an approaching conflict proved unfounded, but stressed that Serbia must continue strengthening its military defenses. Vučić noted that his country finds itself “between a hammer and an anvil” in the current geopolitical climate and called for an accelerated buildup of the nation’s armed forces — particularly its Air Force.

“I will be glad and even launch fireworks if my fears of an approaching conflict turn out to be groundless. But Serbia must continue to arm itself,” Vučić emphasized.

European militaries rehearse war scenario with Russia

Defense ministers from several European countries have recently conducted military exercises simulating a potential war with Russia. The drills took place in Norway and focused on coordinated responses to hypothetical “hostile actions” by Moscow.

According to the scenario, European nations were required to analyze intelligence data, monitor social media activity, and process fragmented information to decide on the best course of action in response to perceived Russian aggression.

“These countries [in Northern Europe] live next to Russian forces. We are the states best placed to assess the risks, react effectively to threats, and make NATO take them more seriously,” said UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

Experts warn NATO could enter war after Ukraine’s defeat

Russian military expert Vasily Dandykin suggested that NATO might engage directly in war with Russia if Ukraine suffers defeat, viewing such an outcome as the alliance’s own strategic failure. He emphasized that Western countries have provided Kyiv with extensive military and intelligence support throughout the conflict.

“If not for their rockets, tanks, and aircraft, the special military operation would have been resolved long ago. They are preparing for a possible invasion of Russia while brainwashing their own citizens,” said Dandykin.

Dandykin concluded that NATO is unlikely to accept Ukraine’s loss quietly and may seek to “take revenge,” increasing the risk of direct confrontation with Moscow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Battle for Pokrovsk: Russian Army Expands Control, Encircles Ukrainian Troops
Hotspots and Incidents
Battle for Pokrovsk: Russian Army Expands Control, Encircles Ukrainian Troops
Moscow: Non-Paper Sent to Washington Was Meant to Reinforce Dialogue, Not Derail It
World
Moscow: Non-Paper Sent to Washington Was Meant to Reinforce Dialogue, Not Derail It
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Science
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Popular
Russian MP Warns of Severe Moscow Response to UK's Oil-rig Raids

British special forces’ preparations to seize oil platforms off Russian shores could provoke a harsh Moscow response and grave consequences for anyone involved

Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airbase Housing F-16s in Retaliation for MiG-31 Hijacking Attempt
FSB: Ukraine’s Failed MiG-31 Hijack Was Meant to Provoke NATO
Turkish Air Force Plane Down: C-130 Crashes Near Georgian Border, Search Underway
Russia’s MC-21 Airliner Gets Final Specs Before Launch
Interview: Chief Egunwale Amusan Edu Montesanti Zelensky’s Russia Tribunal Idea Collapses amid European Apathy and Debt Lyuba Lulko The Enemy Within: How Fear Became America’s Favorite Addiction Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Special Tribunal Idea Falters: Europe Struggles to Fund Trials of Russian Leaders
Pokrovsk Encircled: Russian Troops Tighten Control Around Key Donetsk Stronghold
Video Shows Moment as Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Works
Video Shows Moment as Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Works
Last materials
Kremlin Acknowledges Militaristic Sentiments Growing Across Europe
Serbia’s President Warns Europe Is Preparing for Major War With Russia
Rinsing Raw Chicken Spreads Dangerous Bacteria Across Your Kitchen
New Russian Unmanned Systems Corps Unveiled: Regiments, Emblem and Frontline Footage
Interview: Chief Egunwale Amusan
Korean Taxi Driver Knocks Out Attacker from Caucasus in Street Fight Caught on Video
Rare Madagascar Orchid Blooms in Moscow’s Apothecary Garden
Kremlin: Trump and Putin’s Alaska Understandings Remain in Force
Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
What a Light-Year Really Means: Measuring the Immensity of Space
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.