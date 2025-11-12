World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow Confirms U.S. Still Committed to Alaska Summit Accords on Ukraine

Kremlin: Trump and Putin's Alaska Understandings Remain in Force
The United States has not withdrawn from the understandings reached between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during their summit in Alaska, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to RIA Novosti.

Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
“These understandings remain in working order — neither the American side nor, naturally, we have abandoned them,” Ushakov stated, emphasizing that both Moscow and Washington continue to adhere to the principles formulated in Anchorage.

Moscow Expects Further Dialogue Based on Alaska Principles

Ushakov noted that if negotiations between Russia and the U.S. on the Ukrainian settlement resume, Moscow will proceed from the assumption that both parties will respect the agreements made at the Alaska summit.

“Our position is clear — we stand by the framework reached by the presidents. It remains a solid foundation for continuing the dialogue,” he said, underscoring Russia’s readiness for constructive engagement if Washington maintains the same approach.

Lavrov: Trump’s Shift on Ukraine Raises Questions

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the recent change in President Trump’s stance on Ukraine came as a surprise and “raises certain questions.” Lavrov expressed hope that the American leader would stay committed to the principles outlined in Alaska and continue to genuinely pursue a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

“We hope President Trump remains faithful to the understandings achieved in Anchorage and continues to sincerely seek peace in Ukraine,” Lavrov remarked.

Alaska Summit as a Milestone

The historic Alaska summit between Putin and Trump marked a rare moment of direct dialogue between Moscow and Washington, setting forth a series of mutual understandings on security and the path toward a negotiated settlement in Ukraine. While many details remain confidential, both sides previously described the meeting as “constructive and forward-looking.”

As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, the Kremlin’s reaffirmation signals Moscow’s continued belief that the Anchorage framework can serve as a foundation for future diplomatic progress — provided that the U.S. maintains its commitment.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
