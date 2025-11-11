Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures

Preparation by British special forces to seize oil platforms off the Russian coast could provoke a harsh response from Moscow and have grave consequences for the participants in such operations, Pravda.Ru quoted Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma’s Defense Committee.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ NATO troops

Earlier, Military Watch Magazine (MWM) reported that special units of the United Kingdom’s Royal Marines are preparing for coastal raids to seize oil platforms off Russian shores.

Kolesnik emphasized that any attempt to carry out such operations against Russia will meet an immediate and severe response. He warned that the organizers of Western special-service actions must understand the consequences of their steps.

“For them it may end very badly — they will simply disappear. We are warned, and therefore ready for any development of events. Those who try to implement such plans will be destroyed,” he said.