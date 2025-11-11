World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian MP Warns of Severe Moscow Response to UK's Oil-rig Raids

Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
World

Preparation by British special forces to seize oil platforms off the Russian coast could provoke a harsh response from Moscow and have grave consequences for the participants in such operations, Pravda.Ru quoted Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma’s Defense Committee.

NATO troops
Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
NATO troops

Earlier, Military Watch Magazine (MWM) reported that special units of the United Kingdom’s Royal Marines are preparing for coastal raids to seize oil platforms off Russian shores.

Kolesnik emphasized that any attempt to carry out such operations against Russia will meet an immediate and severe response. He warned that the organizers of Western special-service actions must understand the consequences of their steps.

“For them it may end very badly — they will simply disappear. We are warned, and therefore ready for any development of events. Those who try to implement such plans will be destroyed,” he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Where Is Trump Going?
Columnists
Where Is Trump Going?
Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands
World
Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands
Russians Returning from Abroad Have Their SIM Card Blocked for 24 Hours
Society
Russians Returning from Abroad Have Their SIM Card Blocked for 24 Hours
Popular
First Russian Train Arrives in Iran via North–South Corridor Bypassing Azerbaijan

The first Russian freight train has arrived in Iran via the eastern branch of the North–South transport corridor, bypassing Azerbaijan and marking a new phase in Moscow’s cooperation with more reliable regional partners

First Russian Train Arrives in Iran via North–South Corridor Bypassing Azerbaijan
Italian General: NATO’s Defeat in Ukraine Would Mean Strategic Collapse of the West
Italian General: NATO’s Defeat in Ukraine Would Mean Strategic Collapse of the West
Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands
Where Is Trump Going?
Zelensky’s Russia Tribunal Idea Collapses amid European Apathy and Debt Lyuba Lulko The Enemy Within: How Fear Became America’s Favorite Addiction Nancy O'Brien Simpson Where Is Trump Going? Costantino Ceoldo
‘Zelensky’s Wallet’ Timur Mindich Escapes Ukraine Amid Corruption Probe
Russians Returning from Abroad Have Their SIM Card Blocked for 24 Hours
FSB: Ukraine’s Failed MiG-31 Hijack Was Meant to Provoke NATO
FSB: Ukraine’s Failed MiG-31 Hijack Was Meant to Provoke NATO
Last materials
Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
What a Light-Year Really Means: Measuring the Immensity of Space
Zelensky’s Russia Tribunal Idea Collapses amid European Apathy and Debt
Unseasonably Warm November Keeps Snakes Active Across Moscow Region
Rostec Updates MC-21 Jet Specs: Range Reduced to 3,830 km, Production to Start in 2026
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Moscow: Non-Paper Sent to Washington Was Meant to Reinforce Dialogue, Not Derail It
American Who Joined Russian Army Praises Russia and Its People
Turkish C-130 Military Transport Plane Falls Apart and Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border
FSB Reveals Foiled 2024 Plot: Ukraine, with UK Help, Tried to Recruit Pilots to Steal MiG-31
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.