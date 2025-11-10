French Court Frees Nicolas Sarkozy from Prison Under Judicial Supervision

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from prison after the Paris Court of Appeal ruled that his continued detention was unjustified. The court placed him under judicial supervision effective November 10.

Nicolas Sarkozy (2008)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by א (Aleph), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Nicolas Sarkozy (2008)

According to the court’s decision, Sarkozy’s imprisonment was “not justified,” as “the risk of concealing evidence, exerting pressure, or collusion is absent.” Prosecutors had requested judicial oversight, which the defense supported. The ruling allows Sarkozy to remain free under restrictions that include a travel ban and a prohibition on contacting other figures involved in the case, including the justice minister and his subordinates.

Background: Libya Campaign Funding Case

In late September, a French court sentenced Sarkozy to five years in prison for conspiracy in the alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign. The court found him guilty of knowingly allowing associates to seek covert funding from the regime of Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing and immediately filed an appeal.

His imprisonment sparked heated debate across the European Union, marking the first time a former EU head of state was sent to prison. Under French law, his incarceration was categorized as pre-trial detention, which is permitted only when necessary to preserve evidence.

“I could never have imagined that at 70 years old, I would find myself in prison. It was an ordeal imposed on me — I endured it. It was hard, very hard, even exhausting,”

Sarkozy said, adding that he would comply with all court-imposed restrictions while continuing to contest the charges. He reiterated that he never requested or accepted any form of Libyan financing, emphasizing,

“I want the court to be convinced of one thing: I never had the insane idea of asking Gaddafi for any funding.”

Defense Prepares for Appeal Hearing

Following the court’s decision, Sarkozy’s lawyer Christophe Engren announced that the defense team is now preparing for the upcoming appeal hearings. “Our task — and that of Nicolas Sarkozy — is to prepare for the appellate proceedings,” he stated.

Detention Conditions and Health Concerns

Sarkozy had been in custody since October 21. Describing his experience as extremely difficult, he reportedly refused prison meals due to health and safety concerns, consuming only yogurt. His defense argued that, despite armed police protection, incarceration posed a serious threat to his wellbeing.

The former president’s release marks a significant moment in French political history, as his legal battle continues to attract international attention and polarize public opinion.

