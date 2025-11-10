World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Halts NATO Arms Shipments for Ukraine Amid Record Shutdown Crisis

The United States has suspended deliveries of American-made weapons to its NATO allies — arms that were to be transferred onward to Ukraine — as the record-breaking government shutdown enters its sixth week, according to a report from Axios citing data from the State Department.

Javelin missile
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by 1st Class Ben Houtkooper 34th Red Bull Infantry Division is licensed under U.S. military or Department of Defense
Javelin missile

Washington’s $5 Billion Export Freeze

“According to State Department estimates provided to Axios, exports of American weapons in support of NATO allies and Ukraine have been delayed due to the shutdown, with the total value exceeding five billion dollars,” the outlet reported.

“This is doing real harm both to our allies and partners and to American industry itself, making it difficult to deliver many of these critically needed systems abroad,”

a State Department source told Axios on condition of anonymity.

Missile Deliveries Delayed to Poland, Denmark, and Croatia

The export freeze has affected several major systems — the AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missile, the Aegis combat system, and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. The deliveries were intended for Poland, Denmark, and Croatia, which had planned to pass them on to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Why the Shutdown Stopped the Arms Flow

The main reason for the halt is the ongoing government shutdown — the 22nd in US history and the fourth under President Donald Trump. The new fiscal year began without an approved federal budget after lawmakers failed to agree on spending priorities, forcing large parts of the government to suspend operations.

While some agencies continue to function on residual funds, many State Department employees responsible for reviewing and processing arms export contracts were placed on unpaid leave. Under the Arms Export Control Act, Congress must review every sale — a process now paralyzed by the funding lapse.

'We Stop, Russia and China Don’t'

“We stop, but Russia and China don’t. They continue working to undermine the United States, while our industrial base suffers and our allies’ needs remain unmet,”

said Senator James Risch of Idaho, warning that the arms export freeze could further weaken Washington’s strategic position amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Senate Moves to End Shutdown — But Uncertainty Remains

On November 10, the US Senate passed a bill to end the shutdown and reopen the government, raising hopes that arms exports to Kyiv might soon resume. Yet the measure still requires final approval by the House of Representatives, where hardline lawmakers could block it, and it remains unclear whether President Trump will sign it into law.

“Even if approved, the bill funds the government only until January 30 — meaning the crisis could return in just a few months,”

the report warns.

Pentagon Chief Admits 'Too Slow' Arms Deliveries

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged on November 9 that the US has been “too slow” in supplying weapons to allies and partners. He said the country’s defense industry lacks efficiency and needs rapid modernization to meet wartime demands.

“The goal is simple: transform the entire procurement system to operate in wartime conditions — to speed up deployment and focus on results,”

Hegseth said, adding that President Trump continues to strike deals to inject “real cash” into US defense manufacturing but that “our processes remain far too slow.”

Tomahawk Decision Still on Hold

Meanwhile, Washington has yet to finalize whether it will send Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. The Pentagon approved the delivery in early November, but Trump later told reporters he was “not considering” the transfer — at least for now.

“No, not really,”

he said when asked if the US would supply Tomahawks, adding that he could change his stance later but “isn’t doing so at the moment.”

For now, the prolonged shutdown leaves allies frustrated, Ukraine waiting, and Washington’s global defense credibility in question — even as the world’s conflicts show no sign of stopping.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
