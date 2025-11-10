World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Welcomes Kazakhstan’s Initiative for Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

World

Moscow has expressed gratitude to Astana for its willingness to assist in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia “highly values” Kazakhstan’s diplomatic initiative, as reported by TASS.

Kazakhstan flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Radosław Drożdżewski (Zwiadowca21), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kazakhstan flag
“We are aware of this. We highly appreciate such readiness, which our Kazakh friends have repeatedly declared,”

— said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to the Russian president.

Tokayev Offers Kazakhstan as Platform for Peace Talks

On November 7, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that his country could serve as a platform for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that achieving peace remains possible and noted Moscow’s diplomatic flexibility in the process.

Tokayev’s statement was widely seen as a sign of Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional diplomacy, positioning itself as a neutral and respected intermediary between East and West.

Kremlin Finalizes Preparations for Tokayev’s Moscow Visit

The Kremlin has confirmed that preparations are underway for Tokayev’s state visit to Russia. According to Dmitry Peskov, the visit will begin “tomorrow” and will include a personal meeting between Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are, of course, actively finalizing preparations for the state visit of President Tokayev to Russia, which will begin tomorrow,”

— Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesperson also underscored the special nature of bilateral relations, describing Kazakhstan as a “privileged partner” and “a country of great importance” to Russia.

Tokayev’s Diplomatic Balancing Between Moscow and Washington

Before his upcoming trip to Russia, Tokayev met with U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington. During the talks, the Kazakh leader reportedly called Trump “a great leader sent from above,” a statement that drew attention in both Western and Eurasian media.

Analysts view Tokayev’s recent diplomatic activity as an effort to maintain Kazakhstan’s delicate balance between Russia, the United States, and China — a strategy that underscores Astana’s role as a key mediator in global and regional affairs.

Astana’s Strategic Role in Eurasian Diplomacy

As Russia and Ukraine remain locked in conflict, Kazakhstan’s offer of mediation could provide one of the few neutral venues acceptable to both sides. The country’s reputation for pragmatic diplomacy and its close economic and political ties with both Moscow and the West make it a potentially viable host for renewed peace efforts.

