World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Praises BBC Chief’s Resignation After Panorama Broadcast Misled Viewers

World

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been plunged into crisis following the resignation of its Director-General Tim Davie and News Division head Deborah Turness. The resignations came after the Telegraph revealed that the broadcaster had falsified a 2021 speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, creating the false impression that he had encouraged the January 6 riots.

Tim Davie (5095813751)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by James Cridland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Tim Davie (5095813751)

Tim Davie Announces Resignation After Internal Investigation

In an official statement, Tim Davie said his decision to step down was made independently, expressing gratitude to the BBC’s chairman and board for their “unwavering and unanimous support” throughout his tenure.

“his is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days,”

— said Tim Davie, outgoing Director-General of the BBC.

Davie noted that a successor would not be appointed immediately, promising a “smooth transition” to new leadership in the coming months. He acknowledged that while the BBC “continues to perform well overall,” certain “serious mistakes” had been made, for which he accepted full responsibility.

Telegraph Exposé Reveals Manipulated Trump Speech

The Telegraph reported in early November that the BBC’s Panorama program had misrepresented a speech delivered by Donald Trump in January 2021. The program allegedly spliced together footage to make it appear that Trump urged supporters to “fight with all your strength,” when he had, in reality, called for them to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The British newspaper accused the broadcaster of combining separate clips taken nearly an hour apart, effectively fabricating a version of events that distorted Trump’s intent.

Trump Applauds BBC Leadership Resignations

Donald Trump welcomed the resignations of the BBC’s top executives in a post on Truth Social, thanking the Telegraph for exposing the “corrupt journalists.”

"The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught ‘doctoring’ my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th,” Trump wrote on Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

“Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt ‘Journalists,’” he continued. “These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!”

In January 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was later charged with incitement to insurrection — charges that were dropped after his 2024 election victory.

Russian Official Comments on BBC’s Scandal

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for international economic cooperation, reacted to the BBC resignations, questioning whether new leadership would represent an improvement.

“The BBC remains controlled by a government that promotes mass migration, wars, electronic IDs, and the early release of criminals from prison,”

— said Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev suggested that the new management might now be more cautious about engaging in “blatant distortions of reality.” His comments echoed broader criticism of Western media practices from Russian officials in recent years.

BBC Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Editorial Standards

The scandal has reignited debates about media accountability and journalistic integrity in Britain. Analysts note that the incident could have long-term repercussions for the BBC’s credibility, both domestically and abroad, as the corporation faces calls for tighter editorial oversight and transparency in politically sensitive reporting.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
NATO Ghost Ships Spotted in the Baltic Sea: False Signals Confuse Finnish Monitors
World
NATO Ghost Ships Spotted in the Baltic Sea: False Signals Confuse Finnish Monitors
PMC Wagner Founder Prigozhin Alive? Rumors Suggest He Fled to Venezuela
Society
PMC Wagner Founder Prigozhin Alive? Rumors Suggest He Fled to Venezuela
Popular
Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands

A remark by Japan’s Minister for Okinawa and the Northern Territories Hitoshi Kikwada, implying that the Kuril Islands might belong to Russia, has triggered a political scandal in Tokyo and renewed tensions over the long-disputed territories

Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands
Trump Wants Peace, But Europe Rebels Destroying Itself from Within Under London’s Influence Daria Aslamova Pre-Midterm Post-Mortem – Greatest. Un-Shocking. Election. Results. Ever Guy Somerset End of an Era: Pelosi to Retire After 38 Years in U.S. Congress Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Ukraine Suffers Blackouts After Russia’s Largest Kinzhal Missile Strike Since Conflict Began
Video Emerges of Fatal Dagestan Helicopter Crash
Zelensky Open to Putin Summit as Trump-Putin Meeting Nears
PMC Wagner Founder Prigozhin Alive? Rumors Suggest He Fled to Venezuela
Trump Wants Peace, But Europe Rebels Destroying Itself from Within Under London’s Influence
Pre-Midterm Post-Mortem – Greatest. Un-Shocking. Election. Results. Ever
Helicopter with Tourists Crashes in Dagestan, Killing Four and Injuring Three
Man Kills Friend After Losing 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' Game Played for Life
China Commissions Its First Home-Built CV-18 Fujian Aircraft Carrier
NATO Ghost Ships Spotted in the Baltic Sea: False Signals Confuse Finnish Monitors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.