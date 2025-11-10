Trump Praises BBC Chief’s Resignation After Panorama Broadcast Misled Viewers

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been plunged into crisis following the resignation of its Director-General Tim Davie and News Division head Deborah Turness. The resignations came after the Telegraph revealed that the broadcaster had falsified a 2021 speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, creating the false impression that he had encouraged the January 6 riots.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by James Cridland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Tim Davie (5095813751)

Tim Davie Announces Resignation After Internal Investigation

In an official statement, Tim Davie said his decision to step down was made independently, expressing gratitude to the BBC’s chairman and board for their “unwavering and unanimous support” throughout his tenure.

“his is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days,”

— said Tim Davie, outgoing Director-General of the BBC.

Davie noted that a successor would not be appointed immediately, promising a “smooth transition” to new leadership in the coming months. He acknowledged that while the BBC “continues to perform well overall,” certain “serious mistakes” had been made, for which he accepted full responsibility.

Telegraph Exposé Reveals Manipulated Trump Speech

The Telegraph reported in early November that the BBC’s Panorama program had misrepresented a speech delivered by Donald Trump in January 2021. The program allegedly spliced together footage to make it appear that Trump urged supporters to “fight with all your strength,” when he had, in reality, called for them to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The British newspaper accused the broadcaster of combining separate clips taken nearly an hour apart, effectively fabricating a version of events that distorted Trump’s intent.

Trump Applauds BBC Leadership Resignations

Donald Trump welcomed the resignations of the BBC’s top executives in a post on Truth Social, thanking the Telegraph for exposing the “corrupt journalists.”

"The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught ‘doctoring’ my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th,” Trump wrote on Sunday on his Truth Social platform. “Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt ‘Journalists,’” he continued. “These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!”

In January 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was later charged with incitement to insurrection — charges that were dropped after his 2024 election victory.

Russian Official Comments on BBC’s Scandal

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for international economic cooperation, reacted to the BBC resignations, questioning whether new leadership would represent an improvement.

“The BBC remains controlled by a government that promotes mass migration, wars, electronic IDs, and the early release of criminals from prison,”

— said Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev suggested that the new management might now be more cautious about engaging in “blatant distortions of reality.” His comments echoed broader criticism of Western media practices from Russian officials in recent years.

BBC Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Editorial Standards

The scandal has reignited debates about media accountability and journalistic integrity in Britain. Analysts note that the incident could have long-term repercussions for the BBC’s credibility, both domestically and abroad, as the corporation faces calls for tighter editorial oversight and transparency in politically sensitive reporting.