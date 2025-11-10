Japan’s Minister Sparks Outrage After Hinting at Russian Sovereignty Over the Kuril Islands

A controversial statement by Hitoshi Kikwada, Japan’s Minister for Okinawa and the Northern Territories (Tokyo’s term for Russia's southern Kuril Islands), has caused a major political uproar. During a visit to Hokkaido, Kikwada made a remark that many interpreted as an acknowledgment of Russian sovereignty over the disputed islands, Kyodo News reported.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vera.vvo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Iturup Island

Minister’s Remark Ignites Controversy

While visiting Cape Nosappu in the city of Nemuro — the easternmost point of Hokkaido from which the Kuril Islands are visible — Kikwada stated:

“Perhaps this is the closest point to a foreign country.”

The phrase immediately drew heavy criticism, as it was widely seen as a direct reference to the islands being part of Russian territory. That same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara formally reprimanded the minister, calling his words “inappropriate and ambiguous.” Kihara urged Kikwada to show greater caution in future remarks.

Kihara reiterated Japan’s official position that the so-called Northern Territories are Japan’s “inherent territory.” Later, Kikwada apologized publicly to former residents of the Kuril Islands, promising to be more careful in his statements going forward.

Japan’s Stance Hardens on Kuril Issue

In 2024, the Japanese government officially referred to the Southern Kurils as “illegally occupied by Russia.” A report by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the territorial issue remains the greatest obstacle in bilateral relations.

Tokyo Seeks Peace Treaty Amid Tensions

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in her inaugural address, expressed Tokyo’s desire to sign a peace treaty with Russia, despite what she called the “difficult state of bilateral relations.”

“Relations with Russia are strained, but the government’s course is to resolve the territorial issue and conclude a peace treaty,”

— said Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

However, former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took a tougher stance, declaring for the first time in seven years that Japan plans to formally assert sovereignty over the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai.

Moscow Responds: Japan Must Abandon Anti-Russian Course

The reaction from Moscow was swift. During a press briefing, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Tokyo must abandon its anti-Russian course before any dialogue can resume.

“The path to renewed dialogue with Japan will open only after Tokyo decisively abandons its anti-Russian policy aimed at harming our country and its citizens,”

— declared Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Calls for Pragmatic Engagement Continue

Despite the diplomatic tension, State Duma Deputy Alexei Chepa emphasized that signing a peace treaty with Japan remains a long-term necessity. He noted that relations between Moscow and Tokyo are far from easy but observed that Japan continues to express interest in Russian energy supplies despite Western pressure.

The renewed scandal over Kikwada’s remarks underscores the enduring sensitivity of the Kuril Islands dispute — a historical wound that continues to complicate relations between the two Pacific powers.