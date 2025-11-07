World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky Open to Putin Summit as Trump-Putin Meeting Nears

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that he is prepared to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, provided the talks deliver tangible results. His comments were published by RBC-Ukraine via its Telegram channel.

Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting
Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting

“If there is a meeting that will definitely lead to a ceasefire and an end to the war, Ukraine will support such formats,” Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky warned that the loss of Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name Pokrovsk) could delay the strengthening of Western sanctions against Russia.

European Leaders Fear Trump May Side with Putin

Previously, Politico reported that several European leaders are seeking to participate in the upcoming summit between Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to the publication, European officials fear that Trump could “once again take Putin’s side” in defining the terms of a potential peace deal, while pressuring Zelensky to accept Russian conditions.

Kazakhstan Offers to Host Negotiations

At the same time, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested his country as a neutral platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. His comments were published in an interview with The New York Times.

“You must acknowledge that Putin has shown maximum flexibility,” Tokayev remarked, referring to the Russian president’s proposal to freeze the front line if Ukraine agreed to territorial concessions.

According to Tokayev, a ceasefire in Ukraine remains possible, although he doubts that the Russian leader will soften his territorial demands.

Zelensky on Pokrovsk: 'Everyone Is Waiting'

The Ukrainian president reiterated his concern that the fall of Pokrovsk could affect Western policy toward Russia. UNIAN cited Zelensky’s remarks on Telegram:

“I think Russia, with this story about Pokrovsk, is trying to show success on the battlefield. It’s a factor that can influence the imposition or delay of sanctions. You know, everyone is waiting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced that “certain decisions” regarding the situation in Krasnoarmeysk would be communicated to the public once it becomes possible to disclose full information.

