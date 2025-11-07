World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

NATO Ghost Ships Spotted in the Baltic Sea: False Signals Confuse Finnish Monitors

World

"Ghost ships" allegedly belonging to NATO countries appeared in the Baltic Sea, although they were in fact located elsewhere, the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said citing the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom).

US Navy
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flickr_-_Official_U.S._Navy_Imagery_-_USS_Kidd_(DDG_100),_USS_Dewey_(DDG_105),_and_USS_Pinckney_(DDG_91)_are_underway_in_the_Pacific_Ocean..jpg by Flinfo
US Navy

Thousands of Phantom Signals Detected

According to the report, on Monday, November 3, thousands of signals from military ships were recorded in the Baltic Sea. In reality, most of those vessels were far from its shores. For instance, an Spanish warship was detected in the Gulf of Finland, though data showed it was actually traveling from Somalia to Japan.

Experts suggested that the error likely originated at an identification signal receiver (AIS) station in Parainen, Finland. The receiver usually collects data only from ships located in the Archipelago Sea, a part of the Baltic between the Bothnian and Finnish Gulfs. Typically, the station handles fewer than a hundred ships per hour, yet on Sunday evening it reportedly connected with nearly 18,000.

Helsingin Sanomat noted that the receiver in Parainen is privately operated, and the issue concerns only commercial tracking systems. There were no failures in government-controlled systems that process data from military vessels, confirmed Aleksi Uttula, head of the maritime surveillance department at Traficom.

Rising NATO Reconnaissance Near Russia’s Borders

Meanwhile, Russian officials have reported growing NATO intelligence activity near the country’s borders in the Baltic and Black Seas. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, stated that the alliance “continues to build up its military potential along our borders” and that “reconnaissance near our maritime and air frontiers in the Baltic and Black Seas has intensified.”

According to Vorontsov, the longer presence of NATO warships in the Black Sea and the expansion of battalion and brigade-level formations in Baltic and Black Sea countries demonstrate this escalation.

NATO Exercises and the Kaliningrad Scenario

Earlier, NATO was accused of rehearsing a blockade of Russia’s Kaliningrad region during its Neptune Strike naval exercises in the Baltic Sea. Military expert Vasily Dandykin said the drills involved practicing pressure scenarios against Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad, where major Russian naval bases and shipbuilding centers are located.

“The alliance is working out various scenarios during its exercises, including the isolation of Kaliningrad,”

confirmed Alexander Grushko, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister. In turn, Andrei Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, warned that any NATO attempt to block Kaliningrad “would lead to a third world war.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Turkey Refuses Full U.S. Demand to Scrap Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems
World
Turkey Refuses Full U.S. Demand to Scrap Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems
Typhoon Kalmaegi Paralyzes Southeast Asia — Tourists Stranded in Thailand and Vietnam
World
Typhoon Kalmaegi Paralyzes Southeast Asia — Tourists Stranded in Thailand and Vietnam
Popular
Video: Dozens of Ukrainian Soldiers Surrender After Encirclement Near Krasnoarmeysk

Ukrainian troops surrounded near Krasnoarmeysk have reportedly surrendered en masse after multiple failed attempts to break out, as Russian forces claim control of 80 percent of the city.

Video: Dozens of Ukrainian Soldiers Surrender After Encirclement Near Krasnoarmeysk
New Video Reveals Moment of Louisville Cargo Plane Explosion
New Video Reveals Moment of Louisville Cargo Plane Explosion
Turkey Refuses Full U.S. Demand to Scrap Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems
The Erdstall Enigma: Thousands of Mysterious Medieval Tunnels Stretch Across Europe
End of an Era: Pelosi to Retire After 38 Years in U.S. Congress Andrey Mihayloff Somerset as Stand-In: Making the Team – Michael Jordan & Jack Kerouac Guy Somerset RIP Dick Cheney: The Ghost Who Still Haunts America Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Approves Nationwide Ban on Vape Sales in Russia
Russian Intelligence Alleges NATO-Backed Plot to Stage False-Flag Attacks on Ukraine and Europe
America Pushes for Treaty on Russian Tactical Nukes as Tensions Rise
America Pushes for Treaty on Russian Tactical Nukes as Tensions Rise
Last materials
Brussels Tightens Travel Rules: Russians Must Apply for New Schengen Visa Each Time
Hungarian PM Orban: Putin–Trump Summit in Budapest Close as Sides Near Ukraine Deal
Russia’s Fully Domestic SJ-100 Aircraft Completes Key Engine Safety Test
Scientists Identify Ideal Daily Ratio of Tea, Coffee, and Water to Prolong Life
Russian Crypto Trader Roman Novak and His Wife Dismembered in UAE After Disappearance
End of an Era: Pelosi to Retire After 38 Years in U.S. Congress
Video: Dozens of Ukrainian Soldiers Surrender After Encirclement Near Krasnoarmeysk
Typhoon Kalmaegi Paralyzes Southeast Asia — Tourists Stranded in Thailand and Vietnam
Putin Approves Nationwide Ban on Vape Sales in Russia
The Erdstall Enigma: Thousands of Mysterious Medieval Tunnels Stretch Across Europe
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.