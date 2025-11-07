Brussels Tightens Travel Rules: Russians Must Apply for New Schengen Visa Each Time

The European Commission has announced that Russian citizens will no longer be eligible for multi-entry Schengen visas. From now on, Russians will need to submit a new visa application every time they wish to enter the European Union, according to the Commission’s press service.

Conflict in Ukraine Drives Policy Shift

In its official statement, the Commission explained that the decision is linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has “significantly altered migration and security risks associated with Russian visa applicants.”

“Russia’s weaponisation of migration, acts of sabotage on the Member States’ territory and on the international waters of the Baltic Sea, causing cyber and industrial espionage threats, and potential misuse of visas for promoting propaganda supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine or engaging in other subversive activities to the detriment of the Union, mean that Russian visa applicants must be scrutinised thoroughly and frequently before a visa can be issued. Therefore, considerably more restrictive rules than those provided for by Article 24(2) of that Regulation should apply in respect of Russian applicants, allowing Member States to mitigate threats to public policy or internal security,”

the document states.

EU’s Sanctions Context and Russia’s Reaction

This policy comes as part of the European Union’s 19th sanctions package, introduced at the end of October. While the EU did not formally tighten visa issuance at that time, media outlets such as ANSA, DPA, and Politico had reported that Brussels was considering stricter rules for Russian travelers. A total visa ban, however, was not implemented.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously commented on reports about tougher visa restrictions for Russians, remarking that “Europeans haven’t forgotten how to build walls.”