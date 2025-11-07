World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hungarian PM Orban: Putin–Trump Summit in Budapest Close as Sides Near Ukraine Deal

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the long-awaited meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, could soon take place in Budapest. According to Orban, only one or two key issues remain unresolved between the two sides in their negotiations on the Ukraine conflict.

Budapest, Hungary
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Moyan Brenn from Italy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
“If these remaining questions are resolved, a peace summit in Budapest could be held within days,”

said Orban, adding that a ceasefire and eventual peace in Ukraine could follow the meeting, depending on the consent of both parties.

The Hungarian leader expressed hope that his scheduled meeting with President Trump at the White House on November 7 would help accelerate preparations for the summit with President Putin. Orban has also stated his readiness to hold a phone call with the Russian leader to finalize details of the meeting.

“This poses no political or personal difficulty for me. Unlike Western leaders, who over the past three years have destroyed their channels of communication with Russia, I remain ready for direct dialogue,”

Orban emphasized.

He confirmed that the Russia–US peace summit is expected to take place in Budapest, though one “important issue” still remains unresolved. Negotiations, however, are actively ongoing.

Kremlin: 'No Immediate Need' for a Summit

The Kremlin responded cautiously to Orban’s statements. Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesman for President Putin, said that while such a meeting is theoretically possible, it is not currently deemed necessary.

“Hypothetically speaking, it is possible, but at the moment, there is no need for it,” Peskov stated.

He added that progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict has slowed due to Kyiv’s reluctance to pursue a “political and diplomatic path.” When asked about President Trump’s earlier comments on “progress in talks,” Peskov said that the Kremlin had no additional details to share and would refrain from further comment.

Unclear Timetable and Ongoing Preparations

Peskov also declined to predict any specific timeline for a possible Budapest summit between Putin and Trump, noting that “any forecasts would likely be unreliable.”

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov remarked that a final decision on the summit will depend on the substance of the discussions. He noted that Moscow expects to define more concrete parameters within the framework established by the two leaders’ earlier meeting in Anchorage.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
