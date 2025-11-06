Typhoon Kalmaegi Paralyzes Southeast Asia — Tourists Stranded in Thailand and Vietnam

A video shared by a Russian traveler in Thailand has captured the dramatic scenes of flooding on the island of Phuket as Typhoon Kalmaegi swept across Southeast Asia. The footage, published by the “Krysha TurDoma” Telegram channel, shows water levels rising rapidly in the streets of Patong, a popular tourist destination now submerged under heavy rainfall.

The woman behind the camera can be heard exclaiming:

“It’ll be waist-deep here soon! I don’t even know how we’ll get through.”

Behind her, a hotel entrance is barely visible through the standing water, while sandbags line the streets in an effort to slow the floodwaters. In some hotels, towels were thrown on the floors to soak up water leaking indoors.

Typhoon Kalmaegi moves across Southeast Asia

According to forecasts, Typhoon Kalmaegi is expected to hit central and northern Thailand between November 6 and 7. The storm has already caused major disruptions: excursions have been postponed, and although some tourists continue to walk around in raincoats, the city is struggling with transportation problems and infrastructure flooding.

Russians stranded in Vietnam

Meanwhile, the same storm system has trapped dozens of Russian tourists in Vietnam. Authorities have suspended all ferry traffic between islands and the mainland due to extreme weather. The coastal resort city of Nha Trang is predicted to take a direct hit during the night of November 6–7, with wind gusts reaching 117 kilometers per hour and waves up to 10 meters high.

Some travelers managed to evacuate smaller islands before conditions worsened, while others remain confined to hotels. Beaches, restaurants, and bars have closed, and tourists are reportedly packing emergency kits as the storm intensifies.

Widespread damage and power outages

Reports from local residents describe shaking buildings, shattered windows, and falling trees as winds batter the region. Power outages have already begun in several areas. Authorities in both Thailand and Vietnam have urged residents and foreign visitors to stay indoors until the storm passes.

“Typhoon Kalmaegi has disrupted travel across Southeast Asia, stranding hundreds and forcing tourists to take shelter as torrential rains and strong winds sweep through the region.”

Officials are monitoring the storm’s trajectory closely, warning that heavy rains and floods may continue through the week. Travelers have been advised to remain in safe locations and follow local emergency instructions.