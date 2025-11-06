Turkey Refuses Full U.S. Demand to Scrap Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems

Turkey has decided not to fully abandon its Russian-made S-400 air defense systems despite demands from the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing senior government sources.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Su-30MKI and S-400

According to the report, Ankara indicated that it was ready to reach a compromise regarding the Russian missile systems but stopped short of a complete withdrawal as required by Washington. The compromise reportedly envisions limited operational use of the systems and possible coordination with U.S. technologies.

Sources told Bloomberg that Turkish authorities are exploring a special mechanism for the joint use of Russian S-400 complexes alongside American equivalents. The approach aims to maintain Turkey’s sovereignty in defense policy while addressing U.S. concerns about NATO’s security architecture.

Earlier reports in October revealed that Washington and Ankara had been discussing the possibility of formally declaring the Russian systems inoperable. The S-400 issue has long strained relations between the two allies, leading to Turkey’s suspension from the F-35 fighter jet program and ongoing U.S. sanctions under CAATSA.

The Turkish government continues to balance its ties between Moscow and Washington, insisting that its acquisition of the S-400 was a matter of national defense independence. Analysts note that Ankara’s latest move signals an effort to de-escalate tensions without appearing to yield fully to American pressure.